New Book by Lawrence Weill: Growing Up at Dad’s Table

“In the 1960’s and ‘70’s, being raised by a single father was a bit of a rarity. That my father raised three sons and two daughters by himself is a feat I find remarkable. What follows are my recollections of what that was like. We grew up primarily in the small city of Owensboro, Kentucky, where I made lifelong friends, learned about people, sometimes cheated death, and always enjoyed life. Lots of other people are included in these memories. In general, I have not given their last names, but you know who you are. The recipes included at the end of each chapter are my take on Dad’s recipes, and he was a very fine cook, but, like most great home cooks, he very rarely used a recipe, so my quantities are strictly guidelines. As with all recipes, use your own taste as the best guide.”—Author

Lawrence Weill is an author and artist in far western Kentucky. His previous books include Out in Front, Incarnate, The Path of Rainwater, and I’m in the Room. His short fiction, poetry and nonfiction have appeared in a wide range of local, regional, and national journals. He also is a visual artist working in graphite, watercolors, oils, metal, glass and wood. Lawrence lives in the woods overlooking a beaver pond next to a nature preserve.

Title: Growing Up at Dad’s Table

Author: Lawrence Weill

Publisher: Adelaide Books

ISBN: 978-1958419243

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 252 pages

Format: Paperback

