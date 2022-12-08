Melissa Acquires ZipInfo.com

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, 2022-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, has acquired ZipInfo.com, a longtime provider of ZIP code data to Fortune 500 companies. ZipInfo.com’s ZIP code databases and software developer kits align strategically with Melissa’s comprehensive product suite, grounded in address verification, correction, and enhancement as the foundation for smart and effective business operations worldwide.

“From major players in fintech, manufacturing, and communications, to automotive, insurance, technology, and more, ZipInfo.com customers are leaders who recognize the power of the address,” said Ray Melissa, president and founder of Melissa. “The ZipInfo.com portfolio complements the Melissa family of tools and services with technology and capabilities that strengthen our position as the address expert – a reputation we’ve honed over nearly 40 years of continuous operation serving diverse businesses globally.”

Through Melissa, ZipInfo.com customers will continue to have access to the Zipinfo products they have used and relied on for years, as well as access to the full range of Melissa products including CASS-certified MAILERS+4™ postal automation tools in desktop or online versions and developer toolkits that feature on-premises or web APIs. MAILERS+4™ corrects, verifies, and standardizes U.S. and Canadian addresses to postal standards; removes duplicates; performs national-change-of-address (NCOA) processing; and is USPS® PAVE Gold-certified to presort bulk mail for ideal postage discounts. Residential business delivery indicators (RBDI) are included, and optional geocoding adds location intelligence to support better mapping and targeted mail campaigns.

ZipInfo.com customers can call 866-256-2042, option 6, for general questions or assistance renewing products. Visit https://www.melissa.com/direct/ for more information on Melissa’s direct mail services and support, list hygiene, data appends, sales leads, and mailing software, or click here to download Melissa’s Solutions Catalog. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit https://www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

