Amberwave Partners Announces IUSA Transferring to Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

NEW YORK, 2022-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Amberwave Partners (Amberwave) — an asset manager developing financial products based on U.S. jobs, security, and growth (JSG) — today announced plans to transfer the listing of the Amberwave Invest USA JSG Fund (IUSA), an exchange-traded fund (ETF), managed by Amberwave from NYSE Arca, Inc. to the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. The transfer is expected to occur on or about December 23, 2022. No shareholder action is expected because of this change, nor is the transfer expected to affect the trading of fund shares.

Amberwave Partners Research and Management, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor and serves as IUSA’s investment advisor. IUSA is available to investors through most individual brokerage firms.

To learn more about Amberwave Partners and JSG investing, visit their website at amberwavepartners.com.

Important Risk Information: While the shares of ETFs are tradeable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF’s net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

There is no guarantee that the IUSA (the “Fund”) will achieve its objective. The universe of acceptable investments for the Fund may be limited as compared to other funds due to the Fund’s JSG (jobs, security, and growth) investment screening. Because the Fund does not invest in companies that do not meet its JSG criteria, and the Fund may sell portfolio companies that subsequently violate its screens, the Fund may be riskier than other mutual funds or ETFs that invest in a broader array of securities.

Investors should consider the investment objective, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained at http://www.jsgfunds.com/iusa-etf or by calling (888) 926-1931. The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA / SIPC. Amberwave Partners and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA / SIPC are not affiliated.

16075538-NLD-12062022

Media contact:

Amberwave Partners

(888) 926 1931