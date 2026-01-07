Kangaroo Training Institute Enhances Australia’s High-Risk Workforce with Accredited Safety & Welding

Brisbane City, Australia, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Kangaroo Training Institute delivers nationally accredited safety and welding courses, supporting Australian workers with flexible online learning, expert trainers and fast, compliant certification.

Kangaroo Training Institute continues to support Australian industries by delivering nationally recognised training designed for high-risk work environments. With a strong focus on compliance, safety and workforce readiness, the institute provides essential qualifications for professionals operating in confined spaces, at heights and in technical welding roles.

A core offering is enter and work in confined spaces training, a vital requirement for workers exposed to restricted environments with atmospheric hazards, limited access and emergency risks. This course equips participants with practical knowledge in hazard identification, gas monitoring, risk control measures, communication systems and emergency response planning. It is especially relevant to construction, mining, energy, utilities and manufacturing sectors where confined space work is common.

Kangaroo Training Institute also delivers training aligned with AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1, the internationally recognised welding certification standard. This qualification ensures welders meet strict quality and safety benchmarks, improving job readiness and supporting employer confidence across Australian and global projects. Certification under this standard reflects a welder’s technical competence and commitment to safe work practices.

Recognising the demand for flexibility, the institute offers a working at heights ticket online, allowing workers to complete refresher training at their own pace while remaining fully compliant with Australian WHS regulations. This online delivery model supports busy professionals without compromising training quality or assessment standards.

All courses are delivered under the RII – Resources and Infrastructure Industry Training Package, including the following nationally recognised units:

• RIIWHS204E – Work Safely at Heights

• RIIWHS202E – Enter and Work in Confined Spaces

• MSMWHS217 – Gas Test Atmosphere

Known for its best and fast quality service, Kangaroo Training Institute provides 24*7 online support via call, live chat and email, ensuring students receive assistance whenever required. The institute is also proud of its 5-STAR Google reviews and ratings, reflecting consistent client satisfaction and training excellence.

About Kangaroo Training Institute Brisbane

Kangaroo Training Institute is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO No. 45142) accredited to deliver NATIONALLY ACCREDITED training and assessment. Based in Brisbane, the institute services construction, manufacturing, defence, shipbuilding, oil & gas, transport, energy and mining industries, offering on-site and off-site training, refresher courses and verification of competency.

For enrolments, visit kangarootraininginstitute.com.au.