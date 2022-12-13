Praxis Business School is Emerging as the Top Data Engineering Institute in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Praxis gives an opportunity to employed professionals to learn about data engineering without quitting their jobs.

Data Engineering Program in Praxis

Praxis Business School offers a 9 month graduate program on Data Engineering with physical as well as online learning options. This institute is best positioned to cater knowledge on both the worlds – data engineering and data science. It has the right curriculum that can induce future ready professionals. The best part is that Praxis has organized only weekend classes for the aspirants. Therefore, there is no need to quit the job to seek training for Data Engineering. This business school also offers exciting placement opportunities right from the campus.

At Praxis, Data Engineering Program is designed in association with Latent view Analysis and Genpact as knowledge partners. This engineering program is designed for creating professionals who can be productive for any organization. This institute equips students with the knowledge of existing technologies and tools for Data Modelling and Data Management.

Students at Praxis also need to work on Capstone Project where they learn to migrate data and really manage the system on Cloud. The prime objective of Praxis is to equip students with techniques and tools to ensure that they crack their first job in the field of Data Engineering. The business school provides this opportunity to both executives and those who desire to enjoy physical classes in a campus environment.

Visit https://praxis.ac.in/post-graduate-program-in-data-engineering/ for more details.

About the Business School

Praxis is a leading business school set up with the aim to create leaders for digital world. This business school has two campuses – one in Bangalore and one in Kolkata. Praxis is a Greek word meaning “to do” or the practice of technical occupation, science or art. This is what Praxis Business School endeavors to cater to its students. This institute offers a program combining science and art of theoretical learning together with practical training. This business school has set up a transparent learning ecosystem.

