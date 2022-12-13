PAN1781 BLE Module from Panasonic Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the PAN1781 Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) Module in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control. This device is a flexible and secure solution that is highlighted for its lightning-fast connectivity.

The PAN1781 Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) Module based on the Nordic nRF52820 single chip controller. This device features LE 2 Mbps high speed PHY and LE long range coded PHY as well as LE secure connections, being an ideal solution for long range IoT applications. In addition, the PAN1781 Series ultra-low current consumption makes it an optimal choice for battery powered devices.

To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/panasonic-pan1781-bluetooth-low-energy-module To see the entire portfolio of Panasonic products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

