Arthur Adams, Mark Brooks, Simon Bisley Headline Comics Creators Attending FAN EXPO New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, USA, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — An incredible array of talented comics artists and writers, spanning more than a half century of work and encompassing dozens of the most popular franchises in the history of the medium through the present will be on hand as FAN EXPO New Orleans today announced the Artist Alley headliners for the convention, set for January 6-8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Among the superstar writers and artists are Arthur Adams (“X-Men” “Amazing Spider-Man”), Mark Brooks (“Avengers” “X-Men”), Simon Bisley (“Lobo,” “Harley Quinn”), Jim Shooter (editor-in-chief, Marvel Comics, “Secret Wars”), Kami Garcia (“Teen Titans,” “Joker/Harley”), Klaus Jansen (“Daredevil,” “Batman”), Sweeney Boo (“Harley Quinn”, “Sabrina”), Guy Gilchrist (“The Muppets,” “Nancy”), Bill Morrison (“Simpsons” “Futurama”), Michael Golden (“Batman”, “The Hulk”) and many more.

Just about every franchise imaginable will be well represented, and comics fans will revel in meeting the creators who have made them possible. Q&A’s, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities and more make the experience a can’t-miss for comics lovers.

The deep, talented field of creators also includes notables Joyce Chin (“Red Sonja”, “Vampirella”), Clayton Crain (“Ghost Rider,” “X-Force”), Gigi Dutreix (“Sonic the Hedgehog”), Jeff Gaither (horror and rock, “The Misfits,” “Guns N’ Roses”), Terry Kavanagh (Marvel Comics editor, writer), Greg Land (“All-Out Avengers”), Dr. Travis Langley (“Batman and Psychology”), Jarrett Melendez (“Chef’s Kiss”), Aaron Reynolds (“Effin’ Birds”), Arthur Suydam (“Marvel Zombies” “Dceased”), Ron Wilson (“The Thing,” “Marvel Two-in-One”) and dozens of other locally and internationally prominent artists and writers.

The comics lineup enhances an event whose celebrity field is also first-rate. Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead franchise), Matthew Lewis (“Neville Longbottom”) and Bonnie Wright (“Ginny Weasley” of the Harry Potter franchise, Katee Sackhoff (“The Mandalorian,” “Battlestar Galactica”), Christina Ricci (“Addams Family,” “Wednesday”), Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian,” “Breaking Bad”), Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” “Predator”) and the “Stranger Things” trio of Joseph Quinn, Grace Van Dien and Eduardo Franco top the roster.

Tickets for FAN EXPO New Orleans are on sale at http://www.fanexponeworleans.com, with individual day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Package available for adults, youths and families. VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Additional guests, exhibitors and programming for this major comics, sci-fi, horror, literary, anime and gaming convention will be announced closer to the event.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

