Blockchain Life 2023 goes to Dubai this February 27 – 28

Blockchain Life 2023 taking place on February 27 – 28 in Dubai is the 10th edition of the global forum on blockchain, digital assets and mining. Having started in 2017, the forum quickly entered the TOP 3 global events in the industry of digital assets. The forum is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies, funds, investors, emerging startup teams, and beginners.

What to Expect

Blockchain Life is an international platform to support development in the digital asset industry. Participants can expect to network with 4000 attendees from all around the world and the core teams of the companies and projects. With 100 booths of sponsors and partners in the exhibition area, participants can find promising startups to invest in and meet new business partners. Novices in digital assets can take their first steps in the industry, while professionals can significantly expand their network of business contacts.

The conference hall will be holding keynotes and panel discussions from global industry experts. Participants can find and learn about all the relevant ways to profit financially on digital assets from the best of the industry. This includes discussions on the latest trends: metaverses, NFT, DeFi, P2P trading, digital assets arbitrage and more.

The packed two-day event will polish off with an after-party on the luxury yacht ‘LOTUS’.



Where and When

February 27 – 28, Dubai, Atlantis the Palm.

Tickets available here: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/#tickets-row