Fundus Cameras Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Fundus Cameras Industry Overview

The global Fundus Cameras Market size is expected to reach USD 470.4 million by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The rising geriatric population and growing occurrences of chronic disorders such as diabetes and hypertension further increase the incidence of retinal disorders.

For instance, according to the WHO 2016 report, globally, in 2014, 422.0 million people had diabetes. Additionally, increasing non-communicable diseases such as AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma is contributing to the growing blind population globally. Therefore, to control the impact of these eye diseases, the fundus camera is widely used for diagnosis purposes. Availability of different types of fundus cameras such as hybrid, portable, handheld, and standalone is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), and Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) are major and increasing causes of retinal blindness. An increase in life expectancy has led to a rise in the geriatric population, which would further continue to rise in the future. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, international database, the global geriatric population was nearly 617.1 million in 2015 and is anticipated to reach 998.7 by 2030. This, in turn, is expected to drive the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Fundus Cameras Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fundus cameras market based on product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Hybrid Fundus Cameras and ROP Fundus Cameras.

The non-mydriatic cameras segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.7% in 2020. It improves the ability of a practitioner to view detailed retinal anatomy and, thereby, improves the diagnosis and management of eye diseases.

The mydriatic fundus cameras segment accounted for 19.9% of the share in 2020. The low share of the mydriatic camera or traditional fundus camera is attributed to the necessity of pupil dilation with the help of bright light or dilating drop to obtain a clear image of the retina.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics and Ophthalmic & Optometrist Offices.

The ophthalmic and optometrist offices segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 26.4% in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 6.5% during the forecast period due to increasing optometrist practitioners, preference for primary eye care, and low-cost services by ophthalmic and optometrist offices compared to ophthalmologists.

Hospitals include secondary care, tertiary care, and advanced care. Hospitals are mostly preferred for pediatric eye care services and complicated procedures where one or more ophthalmologists are available along with the diagnostic and surgical support services.

Fundus Cameras Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key strategies of the company include – expansion of the global sales network, the establishment of new production systems, and the enhancement of R&D capabilities.

Some prominent players in the global Fundus Cameras market include:

Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.

Kowa Company Ltd.

Optomed Oy (Ltd.)

Optovue, Incorporated

CenterVue SpA

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.

Clarity Medical Systems, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Fundus Cameras Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter