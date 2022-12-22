Web Mapping Market Growing Demand and Huge Future Opportunities by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 22— /EPR Network/Global Web Mapping Market anticipated to grow 1.4x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 14.5% during the forecast period

The process of making interactive maps on a digital platform is called Digital Map, it is also known as digital cartography. Web mapping is an electronic map that operates based on the combined graphic elements assigned to it in the form of electronic information. Web mapping involves the collection and compilation of data that in turn produces virtual images. The accurately representation of particular geographic area, major roads, rivers and important landmarks such as airports, shopping complexes, restaurants, tourist attractions and hospitals in and around any particular area by using predictive symbols and colours is web mapping. The calculation of distance from one place to another place is also done, and the calculating of overall time taken to travel to a location in real-time considering the traffic.

Geospatial information has experienced growth due to its broad range of applications in various sectors and businesses such as risk and emergency management, marketing, urban planning, infrastructure management, resource management (oil, gas, mining, etc.), business planning, logistics, and many others. This has increased the growth of the digital maps market.

Global Web Mapping Market Segmentation:

Global Web Mapping Market, by Component

Solutions

Services

Global Web Mapping Market, by Mapping Type

Outdoor Mapping

Indoor Mapping

Global Web Mapping Market, by Solutions

Mapping Data

Web Mapping

GPS-enabled Services

Global Web Mapping Market, by Application

Real-time Location Data Management

Routing & Navigation

Asset Tracking

Others

Based on the region, the Global Web Mapping printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global Web Mapping. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region.

Global Web Mapping Market, by region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia The Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Major market players covered in the Global Web Mapping Market:

Google

TomTom

Esri

Digital Map Products Inc.

Nearmap

Magellan

Apple

Mapquest

Intrix

Yahoo

AutoNavi

MapWise

Jibestream

Indoor Atlas

(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

Established companies in the market with a major market share

Emerging players who are growing rapidly

New Entrants and Prominent Startups

Competitive Product Benchmarking

Product Development Matrix

Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:

Growth prospects

SWOT analysis

Key trends

Key data-points affecting market growth

Objectives of the Study:

The Global Web Mapping market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Global Web Mapping Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Flexible Delivery Model: