Biostimulants Market to Witness Huge Growth at 10.4% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Biostimulants Industry Overview

The global biostimulants market size was valued at USD 2.79 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030.

This is attributed to increased instances of soil degradation, stringent regulations on the use of chemicals in the agriculture sector, and the need for sustainable & eco-friendly alternatives to boost the growth and productivity in the agriculture sector. Biostimulants can be substances or microorganisms, which are added to the plants to enhance their characteristics and increase the yield. As the population is growing, the demand for the product is also increasing due to the growing awareness about the harmful, long-term effects of artificial chemicals used for plant growth. Thus, the growing demand for organic and natural goods is positively impacting the market growth, especially in APAC.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Biostimulants Market

The U.S. has a highly advanced agricultural sector, which has been acclimating to the natural and organic methods to practice farming. Therefore, the region is perceiving a high intake of biostimulants. The country is acclimatizing to the utilization of the product, predominantly in the application segment of seed treatment, to reinforce crop yield and potency at an early stage of plant development. U.S. supports the utilization of biostimulants to promote balanced growth of the agricultural sector along with the other sectors of the economy. At present, this development is mostly attained by using synthetic chemicals, pesticides, fertilizers, and insecticides, which are prerequisites to large-scale industrial production.

A majority share of the regional market is controlled by acid-based products, which include the humic acid segment, which is likely to witness rapid growth. Biostimulants enhance microflora, which, consequently improves the nutrient intake of plants. They intensify antioxidant action and reduce plant strain owing to environmental conditions and various infections. The hormones fuel root growth, cell development, and overall growth, thereby aiding the potency and inclusive health of the plant. They encompass natural, eco-friendly, and naturally degradable ingredients, which do not distress the plant environment. As a result, they are witnessing high demand for organic agricultural practices.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Industry Research Reports.

Green Ammonia Market – The global green ammonia market size was valued at USD 44.04 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 127.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The global green ammonia market size was valued at USD 44.04 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 127.9% from 2022 to 2030. Humectants Market – The global humectants market size was valued at USD 10,046.8 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2030.

Biostimulants Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biostimulants market report based on active ingredients, crop type, application, and region:

Biostimulants Active Ingredients Outlook (Volume, Million Hectare; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Acid-based Seaweed Extract Microbial Others

Biostimulants Crop Type Outlook (Volume, Million Hectare; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Row Crops & Cereals Fruits & Vegetables Turf & Ornamentals Others

Biostimulants Application Outlook (Volume, Million Hectare; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Foliar Treatment Soil Treatment Seed Treatment

Biostimulants Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Hectare; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Biostimulants market include

Isagro Group

BASF SE

Biolchim SpA

Sapec Agro S.A.

Platform Specialty Products Corp.

Novozymes A/S

Valagro SpA

Italpollina SAP

Koppert B.V.

Biostadt India Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Biostimulants Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter