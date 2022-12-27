Ansys and TCS Partner for Advanced Vehicle Electrification

Pune, India, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Ansys, a global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to bolster electric vehicle (EV) technology development. Under the agreement, TCS will develop a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Advanced Digital Engineering for vehicle electrification in Pune, using Ansys’ simulation software.

This collaboration focuses on advancing emerging automotive technologies for electrification systems of hybrid and electric vehicles. TCS EV CoE together with Ansys will leverage advanced engineering simulation methods to accelerate vehicle electrification development for global automotive customers and enhance competencies to improve TCS market leadership. This CoE will develop solutions on e-powertrain components like batteries, motors, inverters, power electronics and their integration on EVs. Solutions such as battery electrochemistry have the potential to help reduce prototype builds and improve the range, performance, safety of EVs.

Rafiq Somani, Area Vice President – India and South Asia Pacific, Ansys, said: “The collaboration of the automotive industry with major technology companies has the ability to deliver the most advanced, safest and most comfortable vehicles on the market. Ansys is excited to partner with TCS to provide our software and expertise to utilize in the center of excellence.”

“TCS is committed to sustainable mobility and has been investing in developing capabilities and in partnerships to help our clients accelerate their electrification journeys. Our Electric Vehicle Center of Excellence will build solutions that will more accurately simulate battery electrochemistry and key elements of the EV power train, enabling global automotive firms to speed up their product development and launch safer, longer range and more efficient EVs faster,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice President and Global Head, IoT and Digital Engineering, TCS.



About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 592,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com