Wighton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Announces Holiday Fundraiser for SLO Food Bank

San Luis Obispo, California, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — At the request of its employees, Wighton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air is donating 1% of revenue generated from its holiday campaign to the SLO Food Bank. For the entire month of December, participating customers will get $25 off their next service from Wighton’s and see 1% of their proceeds go toward feeding Central Coast families in need.

Wighton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air has been serving SLO and the Central Coast since 1953, offering heating, cooling, plumbing, water heaters and more. The company is proud to support important community organizations like the SLO Food Bank because they help to make the Central Coast such a neighborly and caring place to live.

“The SLO community has been great to us for so many years and we pride ourselves in the opportunity to give back to the community,” says General Manager Nate Medina. “Our team members found the SLO Food Bank as a great service in our community and this is the least we can do to help with their efforts. Our plans are to continue this tradition for many years to come”

To schedule your service and participate in the holiday fundraiser, call 805-292-2354 and mention the SLO Food Bank fundraiser. Or visit wightons.com.

Wighton’s offers a wide range of home services, including plumbing, heating, cooling, water heaters, drain clearing, camera inspection, hydro jetting, and more.

Wighton’s is a Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning company established in 1953. At Wighton’s Inc. our customers are family. We have been a part of the San Luis Obispo County community for over 68 years. Our strong values and quality workmanship have made us leaders in the Heating, Air Conditioning, and Indoor Air Quality industry on the Central Coast.

Contact:

Nate Medina

805-292-2354

info@wightons.com

https://www.wightons.com

