HoduSoft Introduces Omnichannel Contact Center Software for Insurance Industry

Denver, USA, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — India-based leading Unified Communications software maker, HoduSoft today announced all-in-one omnichannel contact center software for the insurance industry. Introduced to help insurers provide seamless customer communication across all channels, HoduCC omnichannel contact center software for the insurance sector is loaded with a wide range of cutting-edge features.

It has in-built tools such as the predictive dialer, skill-based routing, automatic call distribution, WebRTC phone, autodialer, single tenant and multi-tenant, multilevel IVR, real-time analytics and reports, and many more. Insurers also get a wide array of benefits such as intelligent automation, single tenancy, and multi-tenancy, enterprise-grade security, and smooth integration with CRM applications, among others.

Speaking about the newly-launched contact center software HoduSoft Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati said, “We are delighted to create specialized contact center software exclusively for the insurance sector. Even though the insurance industry is an extensive sector with a wide range of players, it is getting more and more competitive with each passing day. Customers in the industry want prompt high-quality customer service. That’s where our omnichannel contact center software can help insurers to provide fast customer service and stay ahead of the competition.”

“The contact center software allows insurance companies to automate their workflow as well as track customer data such as customer credentials, legal agreement data, transaction amounts, etc. It also facilitates real-time data exchanges between agents, brokers, and other users,” he added.

As per Verified Market Research, the global insurance market size is projected to grow from USD 4.47 trillion in 2020 to USD 224.34 trillion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate of 63.13 percent. Insurance companies that leverage sophisticated technologies and communication tools to serve customers are more likely to carve a place for themselves in the rapidly growing sector.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software provider. The company’s comprehensive product suite helps all sizes of businesses to meet their communication needs. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf.

HoduCC software is an omnichannel call and contact center software to map a customer journey. It covers the entire gamut of communication channels to help companies deliver excellent customer service. HoduCC helps grow call and contact center teams to resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and provide proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase the productivity of the sales and customer support team cost-effectively.

Contact

HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.

Kartik Khambhati

707-708-4638

www.hodusoft.com

Original Source:- https://bit.ly/3hKXpMp