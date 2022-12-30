Northern Lights Fund Trust II Announces Fund Closure

NEW YORK, 2022-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — Northern Lights Fund Trust II announced today that the Amberwave Invest USA JSG Fund (Cboe: IUSA) will close. The Northern Lights Fund Trust II Board of Trustees approved the closing and subsequent liquidation of IUSA. The fund’s last day of trading will be January 13, 2023, which will also be the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants. The fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets, and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders on January 20, 2023.

