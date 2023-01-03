Activated Carbon Market Outlook to 2030: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 04, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Activated Carbon Industry Overview

The global activated carbon market size was valued at USD 3.44 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The main growth driver is predicted to be increased demand for water treatment and sewage treatment applications. The presence of a significant number of small pores on the surface of activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal, distinguishes it. The pores increase the surface area of the element, which increases its adsorption capacity. It is frequently utilized in potable water filtration and sewage treatment plants, among other applications.

Manufacturing technical developments are projected to boost growth even more. The key raw material used for manufacturing the product is a coconut shell, resin, wood, and viscose rayon. When a huge quantity of raw material is used in the manufacturing process, the carbon yield is high. The large supply-demand mismatch has caused raw material prices to skyrocket.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has hit every major sector. The major economies of the world had to impose lockdowns and restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. These steps had negative effects on all major economies. All industries and manufacturing units had shut down, which negatively impacted the supply chain. Key countries, including China, Germany, India, and Canada, witnessed an unfavorable effect on the demand for the product. However, the gradual opening up of various industries has led to stable growth in demand in the worldwide market. The purity of the product is largely dependent on the raw materials used. The GAC produced from wood contains calcium, whereas the ones manufactured from coal contain iron.

In addition, coconut-based contains 2-4% ash, and wood has 3-6% ash, bituminous & anthracite has 5-15%, whereas lignite has 25-30% ash content. Wood-based have a high proportion of meso and macropores in comparison to coal and coconut shell products. For the end-use industry, the water treatment industry dominated other industries, with a revenue share of 42.82%. This can be attributed to activated carbon’s capacity to remove particulate and dissolved pollutants. It also removes contaminants and chlorine from water. It is used to purify the air to remove hazardous gases, smells, and harmful dust particles in greenhouses and manufacturing plants. The product can also be used in the food and beverage processing, pharmaceutical and medical, and automotive industries.

Activated Carbon Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global activated carbon market report based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Activated Carbon Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; Volume, tons; 2018 – 2030) Powdered Activated Carbon Granular Activated Carbon Others

Activated Carbon Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Liquid Phase Gas Phase

Activated Carbon End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; Volume, tons; 2018 – 2030) Water Treatment Food & Beverage Processing Pharmaceutical & Medical Automotive Air Purification Others

Activated Carbon Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; Volume, tons; 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Activated Carbon market include

CarbPure Technologies

Boyce Carbon

Cabot Corporation

Kuraray Co.

CarboTech AC GmbH

Donau Chemie AG

Haycarb (Pvt) Ltd.

Jacobi Carbons Group

Kureha Corporation

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC

Carbon Activated Corporation

Hangzhou Nature Technology Co., Ltd.

Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon Co.

CarbUSA

Sorbent JSC

