RPost Announces Swiss FINMA Secure Infrastructure

Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) regulated customers may now opt for RPost specialized Swiss instances to meet FINMA requirements.

Zurich, Switzerland, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — RPost’s recently announced Email Eavesdropping™ detection services, together with RPost’s other transaction related services – RMail® email encryption, Registered Email™ email proof of delivery, and RSign® eSignature services, have become essentials to financial services, insurance, and other investment management firms internationally.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) requires firms that it supervises — banks, insurance companies and intermediaries, financial institutions, collective investment schemes and their asset managers and fund management companies – to opt for RPost’s instances that operate with Swiss FINMA certified local server infrastructure instances.

“We’re pleased to be able to support our Swiss partners who are bringing RPost solutions to FINMA regulated companies in Switzerland, with our local Swiss RPost company and local server infrastructure meeting FINMA requirements,” states RPost CEO Zafar Khan.

RPost has been servicing customers in Switzerland since the mid-2000’s, including multinational organizations headquartered in Switzerland for more than 15 years. RPost distribution partners in Switzerland include MSPs accessing software services through the Ingram Micro Cloud and Tech Data TD Synnex, world’s largest technology distributors, and specialty financial and communications firms, including pan-European Swiss-headquartered Frama Communications.

“This is a great advancement for RPost in Switzerland,” adds Volker Somerfeld, Frama Communications’ product director. “FINMA available instances of RPost’s services are ripe; this empowers our local teams to bring these great technologies into our financial and insurance customers across Switzerland.”

RPost service instances that operate with Swiss FINMA certified local server infrastructure include RMail email security, RSign eSignatures, RDocs document rights management, Registered Email™ track and prove, Registered Encryption™ proof of privacy compliance, PRE-Crime™ intelligence for BEC and wire fraud protection, and Active Tracker™ email view location activity tracking.

About RPost:

We’re the global leader in premium, feature-rich and more affordable eSignature and cybersecurity services, and we’ve been continuously innovating for our customers the world over since 2000. From within our three main platforms, RMail e-security, RSign eSignatures, and Registered™ e-compliance, we’re everything our customers need when it comes to email, document and form security, compliance, and workplace acceleration — track, prove, eSign, encrypt, share, certify, control. We do what no other company does — all in one.

We thrive on ensuring that we are artisans and experts in everything we do: secure and certified email encryption for privacy and compliance; eSignatures and web forms to ease digitization of workflows; e-delivery tracking to prove important communications; managed file transfer to simplify secure sharing of large documents and sets of files; document-level digital rights management to empower control of document access even after transmission; and AI-infused apps to prevent data leaks by minimizing human e-security errors. This is why more than 25 million users have enjoyed our RMail, RSign, and Registered services for over two decades across 193 countries. Learn more at the RPost website.