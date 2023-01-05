Boruch Len from Lens Photo World Celebrates 12 Years of Helping Clients Fall in Love with Themselves all over Again.

Bruce Len from Lens Photo World LLC has been photographing clients for 12 years, the last 6 of which have been in Boca Raton Florida.

Boca Raton, FL, USA, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Bruce Len from Lens Photo World LLC has been photographing clients for 12 years, the last 6 of which have been in Boca Raton Florida. Lens Photo World LLC specializes in 2 areas of photography. Corporate Headshots where they have been helping clients fall in love with themselves all over again, and Commercial Real Estate helping clients with the consistency and branding of their portfolios.

Lens Photo World LLC’s focus is always making sure clients have a great time and get the best-looking photos of themselves and their properties possible. Each headshot session is bespoke and crafted for each individual client’s needs. Whether Lens Photo World LLC is photographing one person, or an entire office, each client gets the individualized attention they need.

The photographers at Lens Photo World LLC are specialists in postural and facial expression coaching, moving the clients around and posing them perfectly thereby making sure the clients love their images.

During the session the client will be learning little tricks that can be used anytime they are having their photo taken, to look stronger, slimmer, and younger than they’ve ever looked before. It has been said that the camera adds on an extra 10 pounds. Jokingly, Boruch Len from Lens Photo world says it’s usually the chocolate cake, but in truth the posing and movement of the shoulders, head, chin, neck and eyes, can drastically change how heavy a person looks, or if they’re entering into double chinsville.

Remember, a camera is an amazing tool and if it’s used properly, and if the client is coached, and therefore knows how to move their face and body, which is taught at and coached during sessions at Lens Photo World LLC, the client will have the best headshots they’ve ever had. There’s nothing like walking out of a headshot session, with poise and confidence, and with a person’s head held high, knowing in fact that they are photogenic and look great in front of the camera.

After all, the slogan at Lens Photo World LLC is “Photographing The Best Looking You”.

Most companies that offer photography throughout the United States, usually hire people in each State to shoot for them. At Lens Photo World LLC, they feel that even with instruction from the company, they’re really still at the mercy of each individual photographer to interpret the instructions accurately. Whereas Lens Photo World LLC will travel all over the USA photographing commercial Real Estate for their clients, including aerial photography with one of their drones (pilots are licensed by the FAA), interior photography, exterior photography and can also set up a full studio for headshots of the staff at the same time.

The clients at Lens Photo World LLC love the fact that they’re dealing with a one-stop shop. They know they can get all their photo needs taken care of by one honest, reliable company, and because they get consistent, great images, this helps keep their branding the same for all their properties.

The world today is a digital world, and people rely on photos that they see online more than ever. Having different photographers who don’t collaborate with each other shoot clients properties, makes the client end up with a hodgepodge of images that not only don’t match, they often clash. When potential clients and investors see images that don’t match, they often wonder if the company, facility, or building is run in the same manner. At Lens Photo World LLC, they will travel to photograph each of the clients properties, no matter where they are in the USA, making sure each client shows a cohesiveness across their entire portfolio. Thereby creating consistent branding.

Whether clients are operating ALF’s, Nursing Homes, Commercial rentals, Hotels or AirB&B’s, Lens Photo World LLC will help them stand out with their potential clients, investors and guests and give them the credibility they deserve. A great, cohesive image portfolio can make all the difference in the world to the investors next sale, rental, or patient acquisition.

https://goo.gl/maps/YRVZKhVbVk6PQgde9

Boruch/Bruce Len

Lens Photo World LLC

Boca Raton FL 33433

(954) 406-7635

