University of Essex launches GREAT Scholarships 2023-24 for Indian students

London, UK, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — UK based University of Essex today announced its GREAT Scholarships for Indian students. These scholarships worth GBP 10,000 are aimed at master’s students with strong academic backgrounds who have work experience or have demonstrated interest in their chosen subject area. The funding must be used towards the cost of tuition fees for any one-year taught Masters (MA, MSc or LLM).

Scholars will be expected to engage fully with extra-curricular activities alongside their lectures and tutorials. It is hoped they will also be a spokesperson for their subject area and contribute to future capacity building – particularly around socioeconomic advancement and meeting the challenges of climate change.

Head of Operations (Regional International Office network) at the University of Essex, Sandeep Sharma, said: “The Great Scholarships offer talented Indian students wonderful opportunities to study at a leading UK university, to be an ambassador for higher education and become a leader in their chosen field.”

These scholarships are open to anyone with a valid Indian passport, who is classified as an overseas student, is fully self-funded and holds an offer (conditional or unconditional) to start a one-year full time master’s degree in the relevant subject in October 2023.

Scholarship awards are limited to one per student and cannot be combined with other University of Essex awards.

Some students may not be eligible for these scholarships regardless of whether they meet the above criteria. Students enrolling at East 15 Acting School, sponsored in whole or in part, deferred admissions, and students who are not classified as paying overseas fees, are some of the cases.

To get assistance on the application process or any further information on any of the processes involved, students from India and Bangladesh can get in touch directly with the University of Essex India Regional Office team at india@essex.ac.uk . To apply, the application form needs to be completed and submitted to greatscholarships@essex.ac.uk .

We encourage the students to reach out to us because in addition to the GREAT Scholarships, there are many other scholarships provided by the University of Essex at UG and PG levels that a student can be eligible for.

About University of Essex

Founded in 1964, University of Essex is one of the UK’s leading universities, which has grown from 122 students in the first year to 18,000+ now. The University maintains three campuses at Colchester, Southend and Loughton. Essex has three faculties which lead on delivering excellence in teaching and research: the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Science and Health, and Faculty of Social Sciences. It has close to 1,000 active researchers and 18,000 students from over 140 countries with an alumni strength in excess of 100,000. According to The Complete University Guide 2023, University of Essex is Top 40 in UK universities and 25th for international outlook in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022