Benchmark CNC Acquired by PartsBadger

CEDARBURG, USA, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — “We are excited to share that PartsBadger is once again expanding. PartsBadger has acquired Benchmark CNC, an end-to-end machining services provider,” said Roy Dietsch, CEO of PartsBadger.

PartsBadger, LLC, an online machine shop has acquired substantially all of the assets of Benchmark CNC, LLC. The strategic acquisition will increase manufacturing capacity and provide synergistic growth for both customer bases.

Benchmark CNC staff will continue to support the Benchmark CNC customer base, as well as, provide sales growth to PartsBadger.

About Benchmark CNC

Benchmark CNC, LLC provides end-to-end CNC machining services for strategic customers including 3-axis milling, 5-axis milling, turning, grinding, finishing and coating services. Benchmark CNC services a diverse customer base in Medical, Industrial Equipment, Consumer Goods, and other industries.

About PartsBadger

PartsBadger accelerates the innovation of businesses from start-up to multinational corporations by providing responsive machining services with instant quoting, fast lead times, and limitless capabilities. PartsBadger combines technology, innovation, and manufacturing in a way that is transforming the industry. Since launching in late 2017, PartsBadger has become a powerhouse in the CNC machining space, growing revenues with a +90% compounded annual growth over the last 5 years. In 2021, PartsBadger was #525 on the Inc.5000, #8 overall in wisconsin and #23 fastest growing manufacturers in the United States.

“We are excited about the opportunity to continue the Benchmark CNC brand and add additional services for both customer bases. This acquisition will strengthen both companies and accelerate growth possibilities,” Roy Dietsch, CEO of PartsBadger says,

Doug DuBois, Owner of Benchmark CNC, LLC says, “This is the kind of opportunity that creates such a high degree of beneficial impact to our customers. I’m looking forward to being able to expand the offerings all around and help drive growth.”

PartsBadger plans to continue organic and acquisitive growth to increase manufacturing capacity and add additional services through 2026.