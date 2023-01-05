Creative Diagnostics Expands Its Monoclonal Antibodies Offering to Customers

New York, USA, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a global leader in offering raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for the biotechnology industry, expanded its monoclonal antibodies capabilities and offerings to global customers, including over 1,000 of targets, carrier-free formulations, and conjugated antibodies.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are generated by identical B cells that are cloned from a single parent cell. These cell lines, or clones, are obtained from immunized animals by fusing B cells with myeloma cells. Meanwhile, monoclonal antibodies have monovalent affinity and can only recognize the same epitope of an antigen.

Monoclonal antibodies are commonly used as primary antibodies in immunoassays because of their ability to specifically bind a single epitope of an antigen. Given almost any substance, it is possible to generate monoclonal antibodies that specifically bind to that substance; they can then be used to detect or purify that substance. Thus, monoclonal antibodies are an important tool in biochemistry, molecular biology and medicine.

Monoclonal antibodies can be used as ELISA detection tools in direct, indirect, and sandwich ELISA applications because single-epitope recognition reduces nonspecificity. Furthermore, monoclonal antibodies can also be used as ELISA-capturing antibodies due to their specificity and clean recovery of antigens from complex samples. Meanwhile, monoclonal antibodies can be utilized as detection antibodies in western blotting because single epitope recognition may result in fewer nonspecific signal.

Creative Diagnostics now offers a broad portfolio of monoclonal antibodies including over 1,000 targets, carrier-free formulations, and conjugated antibodies to support customers’ projects. For example, the Anti-Active-Beta Catenin monoclonal antibody is suitable for ICC, FC, IHC, IHC-P, and WB applications. Catenins are proteins found in complexes with cadherin cell adhesion molecules of animal cells, and the first two identified catenins known as α-catenin and β-catenin. Recent evidence suggests that β-catenin plays an important role in various aspects of hepatology, including liver development (embryonic and postnatal), liver regeneration after partial hepatectomy, HGF-induced hepatomegaly, liver partitioning, and liver cancer pathogenesis.

Another example is Anti-α-Amylase monoclonal antibody, applicable for IHC-P and WB. Amylases are secreted proteins that catalyze the first step in the digestion of dietary starch and glycogen by hydrolyzing 1,4-α-glucosidic linkages in oligosaccharides and polysaccharides. The human genome has a set of amylase genes expressed at high levels in the salivary glands or pancreas, which encode an amylase isozyme produced by the salivary glands. Meanwhile, alternative splicing results in multiple transcript variants encoding the same protein.

Creative Diagnostics offers thousands of mAbs and conjugates validated for a variety of applications including WB, FC, IHC, ICC, IF, and IP.

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to provide a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.