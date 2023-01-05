Emerging Popularity of PlayStations and Mobile Games to Proliferate the Demand for Video Games

Dublin, Ireland, 2023-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market for video games reached a valuation of around US$ 170.53 Billion in 2021 and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13% to top US$ 650 Billion by 2032. Video Games market research examines major industry trends, challenges, and opportunities all around the world. In the global market, it evaluates the size, viability, and breadth of each new business category.

A SWOT and PESTEL analysis of a new proposal and an investment return analysis are also included in the Video Games market report’s conclusion. To help you better grasp the firms’ various economic aspects, this paper covers a variety of financial terminologies such as shares, expense, sales, and profit margin. The study often investigates the range of services and commodities available in various regions of the world, the present status of the sector, and market forecasts.

Key Companies Profiled

Activision Blizzards Inc.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Sony Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

King Digital Entertainment Plc.

Supercell Oy

Take-Two Interactive

Vivendi SE

Konami Holdings Corporation

Disney Interactive Studios

THQ Nordic GmbH

Sega Corporation

The report contains latest updates, forecasts, and information on the outlooks for the recovery of the market players (individual countries, regions, and organizations) from the Covid-19 pandemic. It gives information on the latest issues driving the economy and risk forecast changes for more than 100 selected countries across the globe. In its study a special focus is give on the country-wise and region-wise data with their economic and risk forecasts.

The multinational businesses that are on top in the Video Games marketplace in the recent years and the topics related to the selected markets are covered in the report. This Report is useful to National and Multinational Organizations, Business small and large seeking to expand in the new markets, Educational and research groups, National and international investors and others.

What insights this research provides to readers?

The report gives information in the emerging market in the Video Games industry across the world.

The markets that are expected to overtake the major economies in terms of economic growth in the coming decade are highlighted in the report.

The updates given in the report are with the impact of Covid-19 on the Video Games industry.

The report has also studied how the vaccination rollouts have impacted the Video Games market and its individual economies.

The report includes some key threats that may hamper the growth of the market and strategies to survive the threats.

The report presents average annual GDP growth rates of the global Video Games markets for the year 2023-2033.

Internal, external challenges, and future growth opportunities to the market players in the Video Games market are included in the report.

The report has created a thorough and insightful research study about the Video Games industry. The report provides an unbiased view of all the sectors and markets including the primary, secondary and tertiary allowing the market players formulate strategies for their operations in the national and international markets.

What are impelling reasons for buying this report?

Global Video Games Market prognosis for the present and the future in both developed and developing markets

Both the market segment with the largest projected share and the market segment with the highest CAGR throughout the projection period

Countries and regions anticipated to experience the fastest development throughout the projected period

The most recent innovations, market shares, and tactics used by the leading market players

Adjustment of the Report

The report contains all of the segmentation seen above across all of the nations indicated.

Video Games Market: Segmentation

By Game Type : Action Adventure Arcade Casual Children’s Entertainment Strategy Sports Shooter Role-Playing Racing

By Hardware : Handheld Console Static Console Video Gaming Accessories

By Physical Platform : Computer Console

By Digital Platform : Online Mobile/Tablet Handheld Virtual Reality

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Covered in the Video Games Market Report

How key market players in the Video Games market are maintaining their competitive advantage in the wake of globalization?

What changing market dynamics in the Video Games market specify about the future opportunities for manufacturers?

How Covid-19 pandemic affected sales in the Video Games market and what strategies are expected to recover from its impact?

What business tactics are gaining attention and influencing Video Games market rivalry?

