Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Grow at 9.5% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Overview

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size was valued at USD 117.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Growing penetration of retail pharmacies in developing regions and a rising focus on brand enhancement and product differentiation by pharmaceutical manufacturers are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Packaging products are primarily utilized for storing solid, liquid, and semisolid forms of formulations, such as tablets, capsules, syrups, and topical drug formulations. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to changing lifestyles, eating habits, and alternation in sleep cycles are contributing to an increased need for medications.

In addition, the focus of various governments on strengthening healthcare facilities and insurance coverage is further expanding the demand for pharmaceuticals, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. Drugs are majorly offered in pills, liquid, and powder forms. Various packaging types including rigid bottles, standup pouches, flat pouches, sachets, and blister packs are used for their packaging. Pharma packaging products are highly customized products and are bounded by strict regulatory compliances, especially concerning the sterility of the packaging. Thus, the packaging and pharmaceutical product manufacturers work closely during the development of packaging products.

The emergence of counterfeiting activities has led to the imposition of bans on such counterfeit products that can cause undesirable effects on consumers, leading to major health concerns. From February 2019, under the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/161, drug makers are required to add a unique identifier and an anti-tampering device to the packaging of most centrally authorized pharmaceutical products. Packaging companies are increasingly focusing on the incorporation of tamper-evident properties into the packaging to enhance their functionality and safety to comply with strict regulations.

Companies are majorly focusing on the utilization of Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) material and are also developing packaging from compostable material to increase sustainability. Gerresheimer AG offers glass bottles made from PCR glass. In addition, the company is offering bottles made from R-PET and BIO-PET (resins made from sugarcane plants). This trend of sustainable packaging is expected to significantly gain pace in the coming years.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak in December 2019, top biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are engaged in the development of vaccines for the disease. In 2020, the demand for glass-based vials has therefore witnessed a significant spike in demand owing to the increased COVID-19 vaccine production by companies including GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna. The demand is further expected to increase in 2021 with an increasing number of orders for vaccines from countries across the world.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical packaging market on the basis of material, product, end use, and region:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Plastics & Polymers Paper & Paperboard Glass Aluminum Foil Others

Pharmaceutical Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Primary Secondary Tertiary

Pharmaceutical Packaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Pharma Manufacturing Contract Packaging Retail Pharmacy Institutional Pharmacy

Pharmaceutical Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Pharmaceutical Packaging market include

Amcor plc

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

AptarGroup, Inc.

Drug Plastics Group

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Owens Illinois, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

WestRock Company

SGD Pharma

International Paper

Comar, LLC

CCL Industries, Inc.

Vetter Pharma International

