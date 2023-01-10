Tarps Now® Releases 2023 Tarp Covers Market Outlook

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2023-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of the 2023 Tarp Covers Market Outlook guide. The guide focuses on the overall economy and the impacts of slow economic growth, inflation, and a potential recession according to The Conference Board Economic Forecast for the U.S. Economy, with the expected downturn and recessionary trends currently projected to be mild, the 2023 Outlook projects an industry turnaround starting in the fourth quarter, that will gain momentum going into 2024.

The report details that within the tarp industry, growth has been somewhere around four to five percent per year for the past few years and will continue to do so in 2023 as an entire sector with certain products expected to see a greater rise. Although spending becomes tighter by businesses, organizations, and individuals in the economic conditions described above, the importance of protecting new and existing possessions, materials, structures, and areas is vital. Consumers know very well that tarps, covers, and industrial curtains utilized to guard these things is a very small investment generating a huge rate of return in protection.

Some of the tarp products on the continuous rise include clear vinyl tarps and industrial covers, vinyl tarps, poly tarps, mesh tarps, waterproof canvas tarps, truck tarps, gym floor covers, custom tarps, and tarp accessories. Another volatile area of our lives besides the economy is the weather. Storm tarps and other protective covers help protect against severe weather and help secure and stabilize structures after damage occurs to prevent further and more destructive loss. A summary of tarp covers expected to outperform follows:

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

