Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2030

Fuel Transfer Pumps Industry Overview

The global fuel transfer pumps market size was estimated at USD 1.71 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Rising urbanization, technological developments, fast-paced industrialization, and growth in infrastructure are the major factors contributing to the increased demand for fuel, is expected to have a positive impact on growth.

Strict lockdowns implemented by the governments across the globe, in light of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 adversely affected the industry growth due to the closure or limited functioning of industries such as transportation, construction, mining, chemical, agriculture among others. However, due to unending government initiatives, the COVID-19 pandemic had a limited short-term impact on few industries.

Rising awareness regarding energy conservation and mitigating pollution, during COVID-19 pandemic is expected to prompt market participants to develop highly energy-efficient fuel transfer pumps. Factors such as increasing awareness regarding eco-friendly products, stringent regional, national, and international frameworks are expected to boost the demand for eco-friendly products which compels the fuel transfer pump manufacturers to opt for such practices which reduces burden on the environment.

Fuel transfer pumps help in the controlled transfer of fuel. Continuous developments in the manufacturing techniques of fuel transfer pumps have led to an increase in the applications of these pumps. Growing oil & gas consumption worldwide is expected to have a positive impact on the industry during the forecast period.

Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific, including China and India, are experiencing rapid urbanization and industrialization over the past few years, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth and evolution witnessed by leading industrial verticals, such as chemical, construction, and automotive, have subsequently boosted demand for this product.

Over the forecast period, rising sales of electric vehicles are expected to stifle the growth of the market. Because these cars run on electricity, they do not require any refilling. As a result, the market for fuel transfer pumps is likely to be restrained by the rising use of electric vehicles over the forecast period.

Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fuel transfer pumps market based on type, mounting, motor type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) AC Fuel Transfer Pump DC Fuel Transfer Pump Hand Fuel Transfer Pump

Mounting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Fixed Portable

Motor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) 12V DC 24V DC 115V AC 230V AC Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Transportation Construction Mining Agriculture Chemical Food & Beverage Military Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Fuel Transfer Pumps market include

Great Plains Industries, Inc

Tuthill Transfer Systems (TTS

Graco Inc

Piusi S.p.A

INTRADIN

YUANHENG MACHINE CO., LTD

ARO (Ingersoll-Rand plc)

GESPASA – TOT COMERCIAL S.A

Creative Engineers (Malhar Pumps)

MACH POWERPOINT PUMPS INDIA PVT. LTD.

