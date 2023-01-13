Africa Luxury Trips, Luxury Accommodations, Tours, Excursions, Attractions and Vacation Holidays in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2023-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya Offers Professional Safari Vacations in Kenya to the most popular wildlife national parks and Luxury Accommodations in Nairobi, Masai Mara, Samburu, Amboseli, Tsavo, Lake Nakuru, Nyeri Aberdares, Nanyuki and around Mount Kenya. Cruzeiro Safaris also helps last minute traveler and transit travelers book short day tours and trips in Nairobi.

Are there any destinations in the world which can evoke such powerful imagery as Kenya, one of East Africa’s premier destinations?

Indeed, the acacia-dotted savannahs of Kenya re inhabited by classic African animals, from towering elephants and prancing gazelles to prides of lions and stalking leopards. The country also plays host to the annual migration, the largest single movement of heard animals on the planet. However, what makes Kenya truly stand out as a travel destination is the vast palette of landscapes that comprise this visually stunning country. While the flaunted image of the savannah of Maasai Mara perhaps the single key selling point for Kenya’s tourist industry, intrepid travelers can also explore the barren expanses of the Rift valley, the glacial ridges of Mt. Kenya and the beaches of the Swahili coast.

This rich diversity of quintessential African environments present opportunity for hiking, trekking, diving sailing and so much more But to simply focus on Kenya’s wildlife and nature is to ignore the people that make this country so dynamic. Kenya is a thriving multicultural country with a wide cross-section of everything that is classic and contemporary Africa. Everyday life brings together traditional tribes and urban families, ancient customs and modern sensibilities. And, while much of the East Africa has suffered from bitter feud between divided ethnic groups, Kenya has usually been regarded as an island of stability in a trouble region. Kenya may be a somewhat more intimidating destination that it once was, but remains one of the undisputed highlights of Africa. Check your inhibition, ignore the hype, bring your sense of adventure and get ready for some truly inspiring and life-changing travel.

Planning a trip to Kenya is a pleasure in itself: the country is so versatile that it’s virtually a blank canvas, catering equally for the thrill-seekers and sun-seekers, budget backpackers and high-end rollers, those who like it tough and those who just want to get going. Whatever you do here, you’ll discover that it’s very straightforward to sort yourself out of the ground and advance plans are very necessary.

When to go to Kenya: The main tourist season is January, February and March, when the weather is hottest and driest. At this time, the animals in the wildlife parks tend to congregate more around the watercourses, making them easy to spot. However, the parks can get crowded and rates for accommodation soar –also make sure you avoid Christmas and Easter unless you want to pay much higher prices. From June to October, the annual wildebeest migration takes place, with thousands of animals streaming into the Maasai Mara National reserve from Serengeti. During the long rains (the low season April to May) things are much quieter.

Transit Travelers and Travelers with a stopover in Nairobi are also not left behind, book a half or full day tour in Nairobi and visit many places. This trip comes with Free airport transfers from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport or Wilson Airport.

Itineraries and Classic Routes

Classic routes put you face to face with the continent’s most charismatic creatures. Safari njema – have a good trip!

Departing from Nairobi, Kenyas capital city one can enjoy the Nairobi city tours at any point where low or high season. Our first port of call is Maasai Mara National Reserve between July and October, the Maasai Mara plays host to the annual wildebeest migration, which offers a definitive slice of safari Africa. Even if you can’t time your visit to coincide with this epic event, the Mara is still worth visiting as the famous national park in Kenya. The northern trails leads to Samburu National Reserve , a dusty, red, desert habitat that shelters’ species of animals not found elsewhere in Kenya. The safari trail continues down to Amboseli National Park, which is regarded as one of the best places in Africa to get up close and personal with the heads of grazing elephants.

In search of the big five

The ultimate goal of any safari-gore is to spot the Big Five, namely lion, leopard, rhino, buffalo and elephant. While you’re going to have to put in a lot of hours to spot them all-particularly the elusive leopard – this itinerary will have you ticking them off the list in no time. Start your search at Lake Nakuru National park, an alkaline lake in the Rift Valley, which is home to many thousands of pink flamingos and pelicans. This vitally important national park also protects the country’s largest population of endangered black rhinos, as well as large herds of buffalo. From lake Nakuru, your next stop is the obligatory Maasai Mara National Reserve which is veritable lion country, With a little luck you can spot leopards lounging in trees, and cheetahs prowling around the savannahs, from Maasai Mara head south to Naivasha and visit the Hells gate National park swim in the hot water sulfuric swimming pool belonging to the geothermal energy plant. Then head south to the Amboseli national park for a wildlife drive through Kilimanjaro court. Against a back drop of Africa’s tallest peak, you will see dozens of elephants. From Amboseli it’s straight forward drive to the Tsavo West National Park and Tsavo East National Park. Kenya’s largest wildlife parks. As they are relatively undeveloped. Tsavo East and West are where you can truly have a wildlife experience. From here you can head down to the highway to ancient Swahili port of Mombasa where you can either fly straight home or start a whole new journey exploring the Kenyan coast. Indeed, its’ just a short trip south west to the Mwaluganje Elephant Sanctuary a small but important reserve that protects elephants migratory routes, and on to the densely forested Shimba Hills National reserve home to the rare antelope.

Sun, Surf and Swahili

Whether you’re interest in exploring the remaining vestiges of Swahili culture, or simply kicking it on the beach for days on end, don’t miss the chance to explore Kenya’s sun-drenched coast. From the coastal getaway of Mombasa City, the first stop head south is Tiwi beach, a tranquil white-sand paradise that is popular with independents travelers. Just down the road, you can head on to the package holiday destination of Diani beach for a taste of the more full-on rest experience. Near the Tanzania Border are the Funzi and Wasini islands provide a dose of real, unspoilt coastal life and also afford easy access to the excellent Kisite Marine National Park. Here you can spot the Dolphins each other it’s a wonderful complement to Kenya’s terrestrial wildlife destinations.

Back to the coastal trail make a quick stop in the charming town of Kilifi before pressing on to the Arabuko Sokoke Forest Reserve on the largest remaining tracts of indigenous coastal forest in East Africa. Further north are the Gede ruins and ancient Swahili City that dates back to the 13th century. Another historic town along the Swahili coast is Malindi, a 14th century trading post that is now one of the country’s leading beach destinations for Italian holiday makers. Your itinerary can end its peaks at the wonderful Lamu archipelago a veritable tropical paradise and Swahili heritage gem. One can take up the Summer Package staying in Mombasa and travelling to the Tsavo Park and back.

Roads Less Travelled: Desert Frontiers

This unbeaten trail winds through the harsh and barren landscapes around Lake Turkana, which dominates the northwest corner of the country. The Eastern getaway to this region is the small town of Isiolo, Just north of Mt Kenya. There are several good national parks and wildlife reserve in this area. One can plough through straight to the desert route and head up the rough road to Marsabit the dusty tribal centre of this remote area which boasts a fine national park. Assuming you are not tempted to hope over the border to Ethiopia at Moyale, a real wild frontier, take the western loop to Turkana via North Horr heading for the tiny lake side settlement of Loiyangalani a base for trips into even more remote parts of the country. From here the trail leads through again passing all kinds of scenic zones and the stopover towns of South Horr and Baragoi. It’s worth stopping for a couple of days in Maralal to replenish supplies and sample the joys of camel-trekking. Your could end your trip here but for the full effect, head up to the other side of Turkana, passing though the lush western area around marich to reach sweltering Lodwar and the lovely lake shore Springs.

When is the best time to spot animals?

When you visit Kenya’s parks and reserves, you’ll be spending a lot of time craning your neck and keeping watchful eyes out for animals and birds. There are a few telltale signs to note, as we as a few things you can do to maximize your chances of spotting the Big Five. Most are just common sense.

The best time to view wildlife to between 6.30am and 9.30am and from 3.30am to 6.30 pm. Cruzeiro Safaris makes sure they you during these timings. Wildlife drives in the mid of the day are unlikely to turn up much, (although there are popular parks such as Amboseli and Maasai Mara), animals are actually changing their normal hunting habits to avoid the tourist. When the tourists head back to the lodges for lunch, the carnivores go out hunting – in peace. In wooded country, agitated and noisy monkeys or baboons are often a sign that there’s a big cat (probably a leopard) around. Vultures circling are not necessarily an indication of a kill below. But if they are gathering in trees and seem to be watching something, you can reasonably assume they are waiting their turn for a go at a carcass.

One final note – taking longer safari is great, but endless long days peering out of a sunroof, on bumpy roads, in the heat, eating the same food stuck with the same people can take its toll quicker than you might think. Any animal you see on the first day will be exciting, though sooner or later most travelers will experience safari fatigue, that jaded feeling of ‘not another zebra, I wanna see a freaking leopard’. If this happens a few cultural activities and afternoon’s relaxations or even just a quick swim can do wonders for keeping things fresh. Or just take an air package especially for single travelers.

Nairobi and around highlights, Transit and Stop over Tours:

Spotting wildlife in the most incongruous of surroundings at the Nairobi National Park, Tangling tongues with the rubber-necked ungulate at Giraffe centre, Broadening your appreciation of all things cultural and environmental at the National Museum, Surveying the Landscape from the grand heights of the Kenyatta Conference centre, making the most essential foodie pilgrimage to the Carnivore and dancing it off at the Simba salon. Striking out for some proper exercise, walking through the incredibly scenic Ngong Hills, Visit the 2. And half hour away park to the Lake Nakuru national park.

Does One have more than 24 hours stopover in Nairobi then book a fast last minute safari tour to the Masai mara for 1 night / 2 days

Cruzeiro Safaris Also Offers Instant Online Bookings for Half – day tours and full day tours in Nairobi.

Nairobi Day Tours, Nairobi National Park, Animal Orphanage, Giraffe Center, Karen Blixen, Safari Cat Show, Musuems, City Tours, Amboseli Day trip, Lake nakuru day Trip, Airport Transfers in Nairobi, Nairobi Airport Transfers from Airport to Hotels, Mombasa City Tours, Kenya Safari Packages by Road , Nairobi National Park Tours with Option

Nairobi National Park Guided Tour Morning or Afternoon

Kindly indicate your preferred departure time

Morning Tour : starts at 6am – 11am

Afternoon Tour: Starts at 1.30pm – 6.30pm

The Nairobi National Park Tour is one of the most popular tours in Nairobi. A must visit for everyone and a top attraction in the world near a city. This tour starts early morning at 6am to 11am. Visit the Nairobi National Park and embark on a long game viewing drive around the park. It was established in 1946, 114 kms (44 sq miles) of pristine savanna with a large stock of migratory game and lies between the Nairobi-Mombasa railway and the garden suburb of Langata. It is open on its south-east perimeter and here the Kitengela Conservation Area allows a corridor for the natural migration of the game which takes place with the seasonal rains.

Please note the morning tour takes 5 hours and the afternoon takes 4 hours from pick up to drop off.



Cost Includes:



Game viewing drive in Safari 4×4 wheel Drives for the Ultimate Safari Experience

Transport pick up and drop off from hotel / Airport

Safari Driver guide entry fees

Please note PARK ENTRY FEES for travellers are NOT INCLUDED in this OPTION

NOT INCLUDED

Park Entry Fees of USD40 Adult and USD20 Child (Low Season MARCH to JUNE) and USD60 Adult and USD20 Adult (High Season JULY to FEBRUARY)

Park entry fees are paid by Credit Card or Mobile money at the Park Gate in the morning ( NO cash is accepted)

Food and Drinks – However, Carry your own Drinking water with a NON-PLASTIC Vessel. The Kenyan Government has banned single use of plastic bottles.

OTHER NAIROBI NATIONAL PARK TOURS WITH OPTIONS

Prices for Below Tours In Nairobi are for Non- Kenyan Citizens

Nairobi National park Tour Including Park fees (Non-Kenyans) – (6am to 11am) – Transport in Safari minivan

Nairobi National Park Tour Morning (6am – 11am) Transport in 4×4 Wheel Drives

Nairobi National Park, Elephant Orphanage and Lunch at Carnivore or Tamarind – (6am – 2pm)

Elephants Orphanage, Giraffe Center , Lunch at carnivore and Nairobi National Park ( 10am – 6.30pm) – Transport in 4×4 wheel Drives

Nairobi National Park Tour Afternoon (1.30pm – 6pm) Transport in Safari Minivan

Nairobi National Park Tour and Giraffe center (6am – 1pm) POPULAR (in 4×4 Wheel Drives)

Nairobi National Park, Elephant Orphanage, Giraffe Center and Lunch at Carnivore (6am – 3pm) – Transport in 4×4 wheel drives

Nairobi National Park, Giraffe center, Lunch, Karen Blixen Musuem (6am to 5pm)

Lake Nakuru National Park Day Trip – Transport in Safari Minivans

Lake Nakuru National Park Tour Day Trip – Transport in 4x4wheel drives

Lake Naivasha Tour with Crescent island – Day Trip

IMPORTANT INFORMATION SINGLE / SOLO TRAVELER

Please check on our main website https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com if we have a departure that you can join, then book and pay we shall honor your booking. However, if there is no tour to join on your date PLEASE do NOT book and pay. Please note there will be NO Refund.

Cost Includes:



Game viewing drive,

Transport pick up and drop off from hotel / Airport

Lunch where applicable/ mentioned in the tour package

Entry to Giraffe centre with applicable package

Safari Driver guide

Please note PARK ENTRY FEES are INCLUDED in ALL options for NON-KENYAN CITIZEN.

Not Included

However, Carry your own Drinking water with a NON-PLASTIC Vessel. The Kenyan Government has banned single use of plastic bottles and Papers.

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, instagram, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.. Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – Nairobi – Reviews of Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – TripAdvisor – Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – Nairobi – Reviews of Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – TripAdvisor

For further information and reservations, contact;

Claudia Kabui

Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)

Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)

Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/