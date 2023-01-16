Sterling, VA, 2023-Jan-16 — /EPR Network/ — Virginia Security Service is a security company in Sterling VA. Its security services are detailed, client-oriented, and carefully planned. Apart from armed security services in Sterling VA, Virginia Security Service does unarmed security services, private investigations, security patrols, dispensary security, school security, warehouse security, loss prevention, and more. Recently, Virginia Security Service presented a brand-new website. All interested can visit it to read more about this security company and its professional work.

Virginia Security Service is a provider of unarmed security services. Every unarmed security guard employed by this security company in Sterling decreases the possibility of police involvement in any situation detaining people with potentially malicious intentions. Virginia Security Service unarmed security guards are fast and highly responsive, and act as the first defense line when they monitor and guard small businesses, living complexes, banks, retail stores, or apartments.

When carrying out its unarmed security services, Virginia Security Service’s guards are stationed in unique security vehicles. They use special monitoring on the spot and video recording to detect any possible harmful situations or trespassers. Each security guard who works for Virginia Security Service has exceptional skills in counter-terrorism, crime prevention, and de-escalation techniques. These unarmed security officers finished at least 40 hours of training, and their backgrounds are checked.

Security patrol in Virginia is one of the top-class security services done by Virginia Security Service. These well-organized security patrols ensure the client’s safety at any moment. Virginia Security Service has uniformed security officers who are highly trained to respond when a burglary alarm is activated. Moreover, their task is to check the area for visible signs of a possible break-in. When the break-in happens, the Virginia Security Service’s team searches the business interior to apprehend any present violators. If there is no one inside the property, these experienced security officers guard the place until all repairs are made. However, Virginia Security Service organizes random patrols to deter crime. These random security patrols in Virginia are organized in a security vehicle day and night. The visible presence of the Virginia Security Service’s team can send potential criminals a message that a property is fully protected.

Virginia Security Service is a true security partner to everyone in Sterling VA. Its team consists of dedicated security officers who guarantee the safety of every client and his possessions. Virginia Security Service is innovative and its activities are dynamic. Every member of Virginia Security Service’s team has experience in military and law enforcement, so he is ready to ensure a completely safe environment 24/7/365.

For more information, please visit site: https://securityservicevirginia.com/

Company: Virginia Security Service

Address: 8460-G Tyco Rd, Vienna, VA 22182

Phone: (703) 826-0628

Email: belomirsterlingva@gmail.com

Website: https://securityservicevirginia.com/

Contact Person: Jovan Vladic

