University of Essex offers Ian James Evans Scholarships for law students pursuing UG & PG programmes

London, UK, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — UK-based Essex Law School at the University of Essex is offering support to undergraduate and postgraduate law students through the Ian James Evans Scholarships.

For 2023-24 entry, Essex Law School is offering one undergraduate scholarship and one postgraduate scholarship to support students with the cost of tuition fees.

Applicants for the undergraduate scholarship must be deaf, blind or a wheelchair user. The scholarship for those applying for an undergraduate LLB course is worth £9,250 (INR 9, 21,000) to cover Home (UK) tuition fees (or an equivalent discount for international students) and £500 (INR 49,800) per year towards books and other course costs.

Essex Law School is also offering one scholarship to a postgraduate student studying LLM International Human Right Law and who can demonstrate that they are in financial difficulty, to cover £9,660 (INR 9, 62,000) Home (UK) tuition fees, (or an equivalent fee discount for international students).

To apply for these awards, students must complete and submit the application form (.pdf) to lawscholarships@essex.ac.uk by 31st July 2023 by midnight (GMT). Applications received after this deadline will not be considered. On the application form you will need to include an essay demonstrating how the scholarship would enable you to meet your legal career aspirations.

For more details – Ian James Evans Scholarship – Terms and conditions for 2023-2024 entry (.pdf). Click on the link to complete an application form and know how to receive your funding. Current student looking for information about an award received, check on terms and conditions for previous years.

About University of Essex

Founded in 1964, University of Essex is one of the UK’s leading universities, which has grown from 122 students in the first year to 18,000+ now. The University maintains three campuses at Colchester, Southend and Loughton. Essex has three faculties which lead on delivering excellence in teaching and research: the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Science and Health, and Faculty of Social Sciences. It has close to 1,000 active researchers and 18,000 students from over 140 countries with an alumni strength in excess of 100,000. According to The Complete University Guide 2023, University of Essex is a Top 40 UK university and 25th for international outlook in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022