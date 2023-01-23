Argyle Materials Releases OEM Alternative Of 3D Printing ABS Filaments

IOWA, United States, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Argyle Materials don’t need an introduction, as this Iowa-based material company has been offering quality products and solutions since 2009. With a constant focus on rapid prototyping and manufacturing industry innovation, Argyle Material is empowering the 3D printing industry by all means possible.

In recent events, the leading manufacturer announced the launch of OEM alternatives of 3D printing ABS filament. With a direct plugin and refill facility, these OEM alternatives are here to make your 3D printing the best of the breed.

It’s Time To Take a Break From ABS Filaments

For every 3D printing, filaments are the most crucial component. Filament melts and shapes the objects. ABS filaments are the most commonly used filaments for 3D printing. This industry loves ABS filaments because of their affordability and amazing familiarity.

But, it has certain drawbacks that no one can overlook. As ABS filament burns, it emits harmful VOCs such as styrene. Its high heat resistance property makes it incompatible with PTFE-lined hot ends. This forces the user to maintain a nozzle temperature of not less than 250°C.

All these limitations of ABS filaments were noticed by Argyle Materials, and as an investor, it came up with viable 3D printing ABS filament alternatives that are safe to use and laced with a wide range of features.

All these alternatives won’t ask for any modification or re-calibration of the printers that make them more likable to use

Take Your 3D Printing At Top Notch Level

The alternatives are of three kinds, OEM alternative for Stratasys® uPrint® 3D Printers, OEM alternative for Stratasys® Dimensions, and OEM alternative for Stratasys® Fortus.

The first alternative, the OEM alternative for Stratasys® uPrint®, features ABS P430 (M-Type) material and comes with great Break Away Support material. With these features, this alternative enables machine owners to save a huge deal of overhead, as Argyle spools are 85% larger than the regular spool. The larger spool also makes few reloads. As it comes with in-built Dongle Repair Device support, seamless operation is certain.

The second alternative, the OEM alternative for Stratasys® Dimension, works seamlessly with 1200®, 768® Series, and Elite® 3D printers. This alternative, ABS P430 (M-Type),

The last alternative, OEM alternative for Stratasys® Fortus, ABS M30-Like material can work with Stratasys® Fortus 360/380/400/450/900mc® 3D printers. It comes with inventive EEPROM chips. Its usage is super easy because you don’t have to be an expert. Simply – load your canister, install the chip, and you’re good to go.

As it comes with super layer bonding abilities, it has unmatched power, durability, and rigidity. You can bank upon it for manufacturing tools, fit checks, and conceptual modeling.

As the product is UL94 HB rated, horizontal fire won’t cause much damage as fire will automatically stop after reaching 100mm.

While all these features and facilities made these alternatives exceptional, the 100% money-back guarantee makes them more likable. All the Argyle Materials OEM alternatives are manufactured in the USA by a quality manufacturer, Bolson Materials. They all are ROHS certified and 100% Phthalate free.

About The Company: Argyle Materials

Argyle Materials is a leading material company focused on rapid prototyping and manufacturing industries distributing for Bolson Materials in North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean with fulfillment centers in Pella, Iowa, Ontario, Canada, and Monterrey, Mexico, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argyle is on a mission to provide an alternative choice and excellent value to OEM materials for your 3D Printer(s). Argyle Materials provides a direct plug & play refill alternative to OEM materials for your machine. It provides a direct plug & play refill alternative to OEM materials for your device.

With Argyle’s products, you need no modification or re-calibration of your machine, while EEPROM ensures a seamless process. Argyle is on the way to keeping the earth safe and greener by helping you refill and re-use your OEM 3D printing cassettes & canisters.