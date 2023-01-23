Bruce Campbell, Carl Weathers, Gates McFadden Added To FAN EXPO Portland Celebrities, Feb. 17-19

PORTLAND, OR, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Three popular celebrity guests from some of fandom’s most enduring franchises supplement an already stellar FAN EXPO Portland roster with today’s announcement that Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, “Burn Notice”), Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” Rocky) and Gates McFadden (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) will attend the pop culture celebration, February 17-19 at the Oregon Convention Center.

Campbell first gained notice for his portrayal of “Ash Williams” in fellow FAN EXPO Portland guest Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise, appearing as the character in numerous films and series including the original 1981 movie, time-bending Army of Darkness in 1992, last decade’s “Ash vs. Evil Dead” series and others. He is also well-known for a long run in the hit USA Network series “Burn Notice” and this holiday season starred in the Hallmark Channel movie My Southern Family Christmas.

Weathers, who portrays “Greef Karga” in “The Mandalorian,” earned early acting acclaim for his role as boxer “Apollo Creed” in the first four Rocky films (1976–85). The former pro football player also has had memorable roles as “George Dillon” in Predator (1987), the title role in Action Jackson (1988), and “Combat Carl” in the Toy Story franchise. Weathers will be joined at FAN EXPO Portland by fellow “Mandalorian” standout Katee Sackhoff, as previously announced.

“Star Trek” fans already excited about the appearances of William Shatner (original series and numerous films), Brent Spiner (“The Next Generation”), Jonathan Frakes (“TNG,” “Picard”) and Anson Mount (“Discovery,” “Strange New Worlds”) get a boost with the addition of McFadden, who had the key role of “Beverly Crusher” in “TNG.” She is also a stage actress, choreographer, director, teacher, and the host of the Nacelle Podcast “Gates McFadden InvestiGates: Who Do You Think You Are?”

They join a roster that already includes Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson; Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” Hellboy; Anthony Daniels (Star Wars franchise); Matthew Lewis (“Neville Longbottom” in Harry Potter franchise; “The Office” trio of Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez and Leslie David Baker; and the stars of “Trailer Park Boys” Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells.

Tickets for FAN EXPO Portland are on sale at http://www.fanexpoportland.com now, including individual single day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages for adults, youths and families. VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Portland is the second event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

