EstateOfMind’s Online Pre-Valentine’s Day Auction, Feb. 11, is Packed with Jewelry, Silver, Watches, Coins, Bronzes, etc

Middletown, NY, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — EstateOfMind’s annual pre-Valentine’s Day auction, on Saturday, February 11th, features 350 lots of fine estate jewelry, watches, coins, silver, bronzes, portrait miniatures, sports memorabilia and decorative accessories. Lovers seeking a perfect gift for that special someone will be certain to find what they’re looking for, starting at 11 am Eastern time.

The auction will be held online, via LiveAuctioneers.com/Estate-of-Mind. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Live, in-person previews will be held by appointment only at EstateOfMind, located at 195 Derby Road in Middletown. To schedule an appointment, call (845) 386-4403, or send an email to estateofmind2009@yahoo.com.

The estate jewelry category will be highlighted by a circa 1929 3.07-carat diamond and platinum engagement ring; a circa 1940 Art Deco 2.75-carat diamond ring set in platinum with a princess cut center stone and 1.40-carat diamond side stones; and a very rare, circa 1910-1920 Art Deco Pailin natural blue sapphire and diamond evening ring set in platinum with GIA report.

Also offered will be a circa 1920-1930 Art Deco 1.05-carat emerald cut platinum and diamond ring; an exceptional circa 1940-1950 enameled 14kt diamond, emerald and ruby bumblebee cocktail ring; a rare 17th or 18th century French/Spanish 18kt filigree crucifix “Croix du Pardon” (cross of forgiveness); and a lovely 19th century Edwardian 14kt fire opal pendant (or brooch).

Wristwatches will feature a rare, circa 1940 Kingston moon phase chronograph; a circa 1960 Omega 14kt automatic watch; a circa 1940 Movado 18kt rose gold tank wristwatch; a circa 1970 Baum & Mercier 18kt Classima wristwatch; a circa 1970/1980 Corum 18kt Classic wristwatch; and large lots of assorted 19th and 20th century fobs, to include Masonic, advertising and 18kt.

Pocket watches will also come up for bid. Examples include a rare, 18th century 18kt Begay-a-Paris erotic automaton pocket watch with fusée movement; an early 19th century English 18kt fancy face pocket watch; a Waltham 14kt Riverside 19j model; and large lots of pocket watches, including some with Wheeler & Bartlett movements. Also sold will be 14kt gold pocket knife fobs.

The silver category will feature a circa 1950 London sterling four-piece tea set; a circa 1940 Gorham flatware service for twelve in the Sovereign pattern; a pair of circa 1736 London sterling berry spoons; a large, circa 1792 Edinburgh sterling stuffing spoon; a pair of circa 1940 Whiting salad servers in the Princess Ingrid pattern; and a circa 1920 pair of Stieff sterling fruit spoons.

Coins and currency, always a hit with collectors, will include a 1703 Great Britain silver 6-D Virgo Bay coin, graded XF-45; an 1854 1-dollar Gold Princess coin; assorted uncirculated Morgan silver dollars; and large lots of assorted US proof sets and silver certificates/U.S. notes.

Decorative accessories will feature a huge collection of Lladro porcelain figurines; a presentation oyster burl traveling desk (“William M. Gibson”, Dyce Free Church, 1876); a fine selection of 18th-20th century portrait miniatures; a gorgeous 19th or 20th century classical bronze nude signed “E. (Ernst) Seger” (German, 1868-1939); 19th or 20th century Herend porcelain golden pheasants; a pair of circa 1820 classical dore bronze candlesticks; and a selection of vintage fountain pens.

Sports memorabilia will include a Mickey Mantle 1956 baseball card, Ex-NM; signed baseball cards, including Tom Seaver (circa 1984); vintage circa 1930 baseball mitts; a circa 1930 vintage football helmet; large lots of vintage baseball cards; a Mets team-signed baseball, circa 1974, with COA; three ring binders filled with baseball cards, including a rookie 1984 Don Mattingly card, graded Gem-Mint; and a circa 2014 Derek Jeter autographed All-Stars jersey.

To learn more about EstateOfMind and the pre-Valentine’s Day sale planned for Saturday, February 11th, please visit www.EstateOfMind.biz.