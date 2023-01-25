Padma Shri awardee Smt. Aruna Sairam curates Maargaa 2023, a music concert to support the tertiary education of rural youth of the Swadha Foundation

Delhi, India, 2023-Jan-25 — /EPR Network/ — Padma Shri awardee Smt. Aruna Sairam curates Maargaa 2023, a music concert to support the tertiary education of rural youth of Swadha Foundation. Smt. Aruna Sairam along with Sri Rakesh Chaurasia, Kum Antara Nandy, Sri Giridhar Udupa, Sri Gino Banks and a team of other renowned artists come together for an evening of music showcasing artists from different genres and age groups performing together. The concert will have 5 segments of 20-25 minutes each, with a finale where all the artists participate together in a spirit of camaraderie to bridge the gaps in music much like what the Swadha Foundation is trying to do in bridging the gaps in access to education between urban and rural India.

Maargaa 2023 – a “Concert for a Cause” will be held on 27 January 2023 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall from 6.30 pm onwards. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Swadha’s aim is to provide access to higher education as a focussed, result-oriented initiative. It creates rural champions who bring their family out of poverty through their sheer grit and determination. Swadha’s beneficiary students are mostly first-time graduates coming from families with very low annual incomes. They are academically strong and possess progressive personalities. This is validated by their multi-layered zero-discrimination selection process which selects 4% of applicants. Most importantly 60% of them are girls.

Mr. Rajesh Mandyam, Managing Trustee of Swadha Foundation says, “Of the 250 million youngsters in rural India, only 10% take the 12th standard exam. Our vision is to facilitate and radically improve access to higher education for the underprivileged. We are grateful to Smt Aruna Sairam and other artists for joining hands in raising funds to bridge the educational gap in rural India”.

Swadha Foundation has impacted 230 plus students from over 100 villages in the states of Karnataka and Andhra, to become the first graduates in their families breaking generational illiteracy. 80% of the pass outs are finding white collared jobs with a 5 – 10x increase in family income. To date, this program has reached over 200 rural junior colleges. Swadha Foundation is looking at expanding operations across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

About Swadha Foundation

Swadha Foundation (www.swfn.org) is a 12-year-old NGO based out of Bangalore addressing this massive problem with a skill deep approach. Swadha operates with two core objectives – enable rural students of class eleven to continue education up to degree level, learn the necessary skills which make them employable, and redeem their family from poverty due to their earning capability.

Vision

To be a catalyst for facilitating and radically improving access to higher education for the underprivileged.

Mission

Swadha Foundation’s endeavour is to transform the lives of under privileged students through professionally managed, result oriented programs to promote equality of access for deserving youngsters, the girl child, differently abled persons and the first to be educated in a family. We help create responsible future citizens who are caring, competent and confident in society by lifting them out of the cycle of poverty and ignorance.

