Clinical Nutrition Market Size is Expected to total US$ 57,456.8 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global clinical nutrition market size is expected to grow from USD 33,721.24 million in 2021 to USD 57,456.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. Clinical nutrition diagnosis and treat diseases that affect the intestinal absorption, intake, and metabolism of constituents of the diet, and help promote health by preventing diet-related diseases. It works in acute and ambulatory care settings, including renal dialysis, diabetes, cardiac rehabilitation, pediatrics, nutrition support, cancer, wellness centers, trauma, and community-based intervention programs.

There is an increase in demand of clinical nutrition due to an increase in chronic and lifestyle-related diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and diabetes mellitus. Furthermore, the rise in the geriatric population and the rise in the population of baby boomers further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, rise in R&D investments made by the government in the healthcare sector drives the growth of the clinical nutrition market.

However, lack of awareness and stringent regulations restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rise in advancements in clinical nutrition. Further, rise in demand for clinical nutrition in emerging countries such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA and an increase in home care usage of the nutritional products are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the global clinical nutrition market players.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/clinical-nutrition-market

Global Clinical Nutrition Market Definition

Clinical nutrition is a pharmaceutical product that helps keep the patient healthy. It helps in improving the metabolic system by providing the supplements such as vitamins, minerals, and others.

Global Clinical Nutrition Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increasing incidence of cancer and central nervous system (CNS) diseases

The increasing incidence of cancer and central nervous system (CNS) diseases is driving the growth of the global enteral nutrition market. Clinical nutrition products are considered to be one of the best alternatives during the treatment of cancer and CNS diseases to avoid nutrition deficiency in the human body for optimal functioning of various organs. Cancer can change the metabolism of nutrient uptake in a patient’s body; therefore, they require good nutrition. Cancer may lead to malnutrition and weight loss; therefore, patients are required continuous nutrient feeding. Clinical nutrition is one of the best solutions to the problem.

Thereby, rise in incidence of cancer and central nervous system (CNS) diseases across the globe is anticipated to drive the market for clinical nutrition in the near future.

Restraints : Lack of awareness of clinical nutrition

Though the surge in demand for clinical nutrition is on the rise, but lack of awareness regarding healthcare, diet, and toward the same has been witnessed. Individuals are not aware of the availability of clinical nutrition and this lack of awareness can be witnessed in developed and developing countries. Deficiencies and disorders are seen mainly because of lack of the right knowledge on vitamins and nutrition and also due to the availability of wrong information. Unfortunately, education and primary support for health and hygiene are not up to the required level. For this, many campaigns have been conducted to promote awareness regarding the clinical nutrition benefits for different diseases. Still, there is still a lack of awareness regarding clinical nutrition for various diseases. This lack of awareness for clinical nutrition is anticipated to hamper the market growth in the near future.

Global Clinical Nutrition Market Segments

The study categorizes the clinical nutrition market based on the route of administration, application, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/clinical-nutrition-market?opt=2950

By Route of Administration Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

By Application Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Cancer

Neurological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By End-Users Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

By Region Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The oral segment accounts for the largest market share

Based on route of administration, the clinical nutrition market is classified into oral, enteral, and parenteral. The oral segment dominated the market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Oral Nutrition are sterile liquids, semi-solids or powders, which provide macro and micro nutrients. Oral nutrition is the administration route that contains food rich in energy and protein products. These are generally available as liquid preparations or available in drinks, soups and desserts so that they are easy to consume.

The oral nutritional supplement is widely used in acute and community health settings for individuals who cannot meet the nutritional requirements through the oral diet. Further, an increase in incidences of chronic diseases provides lucrative growth opportunities for oral clinical nutrition market. For example, the International Network for Cancer Treatment and Research stated that chronic diseases, including cancer and digestive disorders in developing regions in the world, have a large patient pool affected with various chronic diseases. This would increase the demand for oral clinical nutrition supplements.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/clinical-nutrition-market

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global clinical nutrition market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is studied across China, Japan, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia -Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This region is densely populated, with India and China being the most populated countries.

Its growth is supplemented by the increase in demand for healthcare infrastructure, the developing R&D sector, rise in healthcare reforms, rise in the number of hospitals in emerging countries, and technological advancements in healthcare. In addition, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a large geriatric population, with China and India in the forefront.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/clinical-nutrition-market

Key Market Players in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market

The global clinical nutrition market is highly competitive with key industry players adopting various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, product development, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions.

Major players in the market are: