Serosoft CEO at Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention, Indore

Indore, India, 2023-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — This year, Indore hosted the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) from 8-10th January. The city welcomed over 3500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries at Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention.

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) is an effort by the central government, celebrated every two years to strengthen the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the Government of India and reconnect them with their roots.

During the convention, eminent Indians are honored with Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award to recognize their contribution in India and abroad. The Indore convention of PBD was the 17th of its kind, celebrated on the theme, “Diaspora: Reliable Partners of India’s Progress in Amrit Kaal.”

The Serosoft founder and CEO, Mr. Arpit Badjatya, participated in the convention as a speaker. During the event, he spoke of the shared cultural heritage and brotherhood amongst the Indians and diaspora. Recognizing the role and participation of the diaspora, he urged the brothers and sisters visiting India on the occasion to share their ideas and sentiments about India’s future development.

He also thanked the Government of India for providing a platform that creates a better understanding of India abroad and in the global markets. Calling for joint efforts and initiatives that can be taken for the welfare of local Indian communities as the best approach towards the glory, he ended his interaction session with the diaspora with the inspirational journey of Sersoft and the making of Academia.

Serosoft being a jewel in the IT/ITes sector, we are absolutely honored to see our CEO, Mr. Arpit Badjatya as an eminent speaker at the event. Sharing the emotional and eventful journey of Sersoft with the participating diaspora he speaks of potential India and the youth holds in itself to become a world leader in any sector it wishes to conquer. Catch him speak and share the Academia story in this video.

Video: https://youtu.be/uAqzoPl5HuE