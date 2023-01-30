Ceramide Market Market Is Expected to Reach USD 158.7 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-30 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global ceramide market size is expected to grow from USD 95.6 million in 2021 to USD 158.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. Natural ceramide can be extracted from various plant resources from rice, wheat, and soybeans. The growing prominence of antiaging skincare products and an increase in disposable income are the major drivers in the market. Furthermore, the rise in the aging population in countries such as Japan, the UK, and the U.S., fuels the demand for several cosmetics and dietary supplements. Ceramide used in skincare and food products can improve skin hydration rate and effectively against various age-related skin diseases.

Moreover, with the rise in disposable income, many consumers spend on cosmetics and personal care products. The application of such products is considered to improve consumers’ quality of life and self-confidence. Such factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the ceramide market. Furthermore, with a surge in demand for internet and mobile networks, e-commerce, and online sales channels are expected to gain traction. For instance, Europe and North America have over 80% internet users, who largely contribute towards the online sales of various cosmetics and food supplements.

Definition of Global Ceramide Market

Ceramide is a type of lipid complex that can be found in glycolipids. Natural sources of ceramide include various plants such as wheat, soybean, and rice plants. It is widely used in the cosmetics products to improve skin appearance and skin hydration rate.

Global Ceramide Market Dynamics

Drivers : Shifting preference toward e-commerce sales platforms

With growing emphasis of internet and mobile network, the e-commerce and online sales channels are expected to gain traction in the market. Over 80% of European and North American population have access to internet connections, who largely contribute to the sales of ceramide and ceramide products. Moreover, with availability of various online sales channels, rural consumers can easily purchase the required product at affordable price. Direct online sales channels connecting the consumers with manufacturers fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints : Adverse health effects due to high concentration

An increase in consumption of ceramide through food products or excessive application of ceramide through cosmetics may create severe health issues. Excessive ceramide concentration in human tissue can lead to various health issues such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, it has negative impact on human metabolism and is directly associated with other comorbidities. Such factors are expected to restrain the market growth.

Opportunities : Growth in adoption in developing countries

Scope of the Global Ceramide Market

The study categorizes the ceramide market based on type, process, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Natural

Synthetic

By Process Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Fermentation Ceramides

Plant Extract Ceramides

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Cosmetics

Food

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The natural segment accounts for the largest market share, by type

On the basis of type, the market is classified into natural and synthetic. In 2021, the natural segment accounted for the largest market share of 63.8% in the global ceramide market. Natural ceramides are produced naturally in the skin, and some major food sources of natural ceramide include soybeans, wheat, rice, potatoes, corn, and konjac. The rice ceramide is widely used in cosmetics, which helps in regulating trans-epidermal water loss from the skin.

The rise in preference for cosmetics and personal care ingredients is a major factor driving the market growth. Ceramide is widely used in various cosmetic products, such as antiaging products for dry skin-related problems, as the percentage of skin ceramide gradually decreases with aging. In addition, natural ceramide is often used in food and dietary supplements. Moreover, growing disposable income and shifting trends toward eco-friendly natural products positively impact segment growth. Rice ceramide is one of the widely used ceramides, which has the highest moisturizing ratio of over 35%, whereas wheat ceramide can retain moisture up to 31%.

Europe accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global ceramide market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the study period. The Europe ceramide market consists of France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. Major players include Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc., and Arkema S.A. Intense R&D activities coupled with the presence of a large number of SMEs.

The Europe ceramide market is majorly dependent on the cosmetics industry. Germany and France are the major contributors in the European market. Strong presence of major manufacturers and large expenditure in R&D activities are expected to boost the market growth in Europe. The cosmetics and cosmetics ingredients industries are highly innovative and industry players spend around 5% of their annual revenue in R&D activities. Rapid innovation in the cosmetics industry coupled with the presence of a large number of research teams contributes to Europe’s market growth. The industry consists of more than 77 innovation facilities and more than 28,000 scientists in various R&D centers.

Key Market Players in the Global Ceramide Market

The global ceramide market is highly competitive with key industry players adopting various strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions.

Major players in the global ceramide market are: