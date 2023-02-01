Advanced Office Password Recovery: WordPerfect Office and Lotus SmartSuite support

Moscow, Russian Federation, 2023-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — We updated Advanced Office Password Recovery, our single-PC tool for removing password protection and accessing information in office documents in multiple formats. This update adds the ability to unlock protected WordPerfect Office and Lotus SmartSuite documents. For Lotus SmartSuite and certain WordPerfect documents the tool provides instant unlock, while other documents can be quickly recovered within a guaranteed timeframe with maximum recovery time of 15 minutes.

Advanced Office Password Recovery provides instant access to many types of password-protected documents, including those created in Microsoft Office, WordPerfect Office, Lotus Smart Suite, Hangul/Hancom Office, as well as the many applications supporting the industry-standard OpenOffice format. Among the many other supported formats, the tool can recover passwords for Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, Project, Money, PowerPoint, Visio, Publisher and OneNote.

By carefully analyzing the algorithms and implementations of password protection in various office suites, ElcomSoft developed work-around solutions that allow recovering certain kinds of passwords instantly instead of performing lengthy attacks. Advanced Office Password Recovery is well aware of the various methods of password protection and implements all the tricks that allow users unlocking protected documents in a matter of seconds.

Advanced Office Password Recovery 7.10 release notes:

* Added support for Lotus SmartSuite files (WordPro, 1-2-3, Organizer, Approach, Freelance Graphics)

* Added support for WordPerfect files (WordPerfect, QuattroPro, Paradox)

* Improved Windows 11 version detection

* Improved WordPerfect encryption key recovery speed

* Fixed some problems opening Lotus Approach files

Steps to renew

1. All active users of Advanced Office Password Recovery are invited to obtain the new version by using the direct download link: https://www.elcomsoft.com/download/aopr_setup_en.msi

2. Users having an expired license of Advanced Office Password Recovery are welcome to renew their license at corresponding cost that is available by entering registration key in the online form: https://www.elcomsoft.com/key.html

Get more information on Advanced Office Password Recovery and download free trial version at https://www.elcomsoft.com/aopr.html