Nail Polish Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Nail Polish Industry Overview

The global nail polish market size was valued at USD 14.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030.

One of the primary factors driving market expansion is the growing interest in nail art and care products among consumers, especially millennials. Additionally, nail art & extensions are becoming an integral part of grooming among the millennials. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for the product during the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of nail polish with natural ingredients that are non-toxic and have lesser chemical content is anticipated to bolster the demand for nail polish in the future.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the growth of the nail polish industry. The pandemic has disrupted the production facilities’ products by disturbing the supply chain of the raw material suppliers. The nail polish sales declined through online and offline channels due to social distancing and stay-home policies. Moreover, the trade restrictions imposed by several countries globally have significantly affected the logistics and transportation facilities all across the globe. This, in turn, hinders overall market expansion.

Nail polish is used to decorate the nails of the toes or fingers. The easy availability of various brands, colors, and types in the market through various distribution channels, including specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others, has contributed to driving the growth of the nail polish market in terms of value sales. In addition to this rising number of working women population is likely to offer immense opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing investments in research & development, coupled with the rising trend of natural ingredients, have encouraged manufacturers to launch new products. For instance, in August 2021, OPI, one of the leading players in the market recently launched its natural, non-GMO, and vegan nail polish in the market. According to the Facebook ads targeting, in the year 2021, 52 million of its total users showed interest in nail polish, out of which the majority of the audiences fall under the age group of 25–34 yrs. followed by the other age category of 18–24 yrs. and 35–44 yrs.

Growing celebrity involvement in the promotion of sustainable beauty and personal care products, including nail polish, is expected to resonate well with young consumers. Millennials who spend a lot of time on the internet have a high inclination towards trending online articles, product launches, and celebrity endorsements. This, in turn, is likely to offer immense opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Nail Polish Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the nail polish market based on product, distribution channel, and region.

Nail Polish Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Regular Nail Polish Gel Nail Polish Others

Nail Polish Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores E-commerce Others

Nail Polish Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Nail Polish market include

Unilever

Estée Lauder

Shiseido

Revlon

Sally Hansen

Wella Operations US LLC (O.P.I.)

Cosnova GmbH (Essence)

NOTE Cosmetique

L’Oréal S.A.

Coty Inc.

