‘Futurama,’ ‘Avatar,’ ‘Little Mermaid’ Stars Bring Character Voices To Life At FAN EXPO Portland

Billy West, Dante Basco, Jodi Benson, Anime Standouts and More Highlight Voice Actor Section of Celebrity Area at Oregon Convention Center, February 17-19

Posted on 2023-02-07 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

Billy West/Futurama and Jodi Benson/Little Mermaid

PORTLAND, Ore., 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — The voice actor section of the Celebrity Area at FAN EXPO Portland will be among the busiest on the Oregon Convention Center show floor this month as a variety of standouts from the worlds of animation, anime, and gaming take their spots. The talented group includes animation stars Billy West (“Futurama”), Dante Basco (“Avatar: Last Airbender”) and Jodi Benson (“The Little Mermaid”); anime favorites Sarah Wiedenheft and Ryan Colt Levy (“Chainsaw Man”), Justin Briner and David Matranga (“My Hero Academia”) and Natalie Van Sistine and Megan Shipman (“Spy x Family”); and gaming’s Nolan North (“Uncharted”), February 17-19.

They join Katee Sackhoff (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Clone Wars”) and Ming-Na Wen (“Mulan,” “Stargate Universe”), already announced in the celebrity area but who also have extensive voice acting credits.

The voice talent joins an outstanding celebrity roster at the event which includes Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson; Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” Hellboy; Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, “Burn Notice”), Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” Rocky); Gates McFadden (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”). Anthony Daniels (Star Wars franchise); Matthew Lewis (“Neville Longbottom” in Harry Potter franchise; “The Office” trio of Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez and Leslie David Baker and more.

Tickets for FAN EXPO Portland are on sale at http://www.fanexpoportland.com now, including individual single day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages for adults, youths and families. VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Portland is the second event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada™, Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

 

