‘Futurama,’ ‘Avatar,’ ‘Little Mermaid’ Stars Bring Character Voices To Life At FAN EXPO Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — The voice actor section of the Celebrity Area at FAN EXPO Portland will be among the busiest on the Oregon Convention Center show floor this month as a variety of standouts from the worlds of animation, anime, and gaming take their spots. The talented group includes animation stars Billy West (“Futurama”), Dante Basco (“Avatar: Last Airbender”) and Jodi Benson (“The Little Mermaid”); anime favorites Sarah Wiedenheft and Ryan Colt Levy (“Chainsaw Man”), Justin Briner and David Matranga (“My Hero Academia”) and Natalie Van Sistine and Megan Shipman (“Spy x Family”); and gaming’s Nolan North (“Uncharted”), February 17-19.

They join Katee Sackhoff (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Clone Wars”) and Ming-Na Wen (“Mulan,” “Stargate Universe”), already announced in the celebrity area but who also have extensive voice acting credits.

The voice talent joins an outstanding celebrity roster at the event which includes Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson; Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” Hellboy; Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, “Burn Notice”), Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” Rocky); Gates McFadden (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”). Anthony Daniels (Star Wars franchise); Matthew Lewis (“Neville Longbottom” in Harry Potter franchise; “The Office” trio of Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez and Leslie David Baker and more.

Tickets for FAN EXPO Portland are on sale at http://www.fanexpoportland.com now, including individual single day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages for adults, youths and families. VIP packages are also available now.

Portland is the second event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

