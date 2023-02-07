Vantage Circle and heyy Partner to Bring the Best of Mental Healthcare and Employee Benefits

New Delhi, India, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, a leading global AI-empowered employee engagement platform, announced a partnership with heyy, a mental health care company based in Southeast Asia/India.

The partnership’s main objective is to add a crucial benefit of mental health care to its customers and partner employees globally. Through the partnership, Vantage Circle and heyy hope to build a platform where employees can experience well-rounded happiness of mental well-being.

Vantage Circle aims to shape an inclusive work culture and build winning work cultures across the globe through innovative AI-powered employee engagement solutions. Its suite of solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Perks, Vantage Pulse, and Vantage Fit, is designed to address the conscious need to enhance workforce productivity by presenting a great employee experience. Vantage Circle focuses on improving corporate wellness and employee well-being in collaboration with partners like ‘heyy.’

Ankit Malhotra, Founder of heyy, says, “We are very proud to partner with Partha and his team at Vantage Circle. Being our early user, Vantage Circle employees have benefited from heyy, along with 14+ clients in India & South East Asia. Looking forward to bringing the best of mental healthcare with heyy and employee benefits with Vantage Circle to our partners.”

Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, says, “Partnership is the essence of success. We are very glad to associate with heyy, to add mental health care benefits to our customers and employees globally. Considering the fact that mental health is a vital aspect of overall well-being, we signed out to solve the important need for our employees. Together, we are combining the best of benefits & healthcare for our partner employees. We look forward to this new partnership, and I hope this partnership will benefit our partner employees. ”

About heyy: heyy is a front-runner company in creating mental health care accessible by using human-led care that’s shown 10x higher results. Founded in 2021 by former Flipkart & Lazada (SEA) executive Ankit Malhotra, heyy is presently one of the highest adopted (more than 15%) well-being app by employees across its partner organization. It gives employees access to self-assessments, bite-sized and research-backed resources on mental well-being, and trained psychologists and experts for intensive therapy needs. heyy is deeply personal in approach, enabling conversations in an anonymous and confidential setting with their Helpers and creating a suite of products around it to nudge, help, plan and get users better.

For more information, visit: https://heyy.life

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle’s all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.