Dialysis Market Worth US$ 142,649.2 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global dialysis market size was valued at USD 94,351.60 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 142,649.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. Dialysis is a technique that is used for removing waste products from the body, such as creatinine and urea from the blood due to the abnormal functioning of the kidneys and is required for persons who is suffering from chronic renal failure. The process is important during the treatment of end-stage renal disease and kidney transplants. In this process, the blood is purified, excess fluid and toxins are removed, and electrolyte balance is restored. The market growth is due to the surge in funding for the development of products, the increase in diabetic and hypertension patients, and a rise in the number of end-stage renal disease patients.

Additionally, dialysis is a preferred technique over kidney transplantation, which is predictable to further boost the dialysis market. Furthermore, the rise in the geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, and growth in disposable income are expected to fuel the market growth. However, product recall, lack of awareness about kidney diseases, and reduction in reimbursements for dialysis is expected to hinder the market growth.

Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted both the supply-side and demand side. The disease has forced several industries to temporarily close their doors and led the dialysis centers to limit their activities, including several sub-domain of healthcare. So, there has been an increase in mortality among dialysis patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Dialysis Market Definition

Global Dialysis Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rise in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases

Chronic kidney diseases are mainly associated with lifestyle and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. National Kidney Foundation (NKF) stated that diabetes and high blood pressure disorders were primarily diagnosed in 75% of cases of kidney failures in their 2015-17 research study. Precisely, 47% of the new ESKD patients had diabetes and 29% of the new ESKD patients had high blood pressure conditions.

Diabetes is considered as one of the most prominent reasons for kidney failure. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, Ninth Edition 2019, approximately 463 million adults have diabetes, and by 2045, the number is expected to rise to 700 million across the world. An increase in diabetic cases linked to kidney-related disorders is expected to provide high market growth and opportunities, thereby attracting numerous market players and further developing more innovative devices or device line extensions for dialysis treatment. The following graph depicts growth in the prevalence of diabetes worldwide by 2045.

Restraints : Reimbursement policy concerns in emerging nations

The higher number of dialysis performed is mostly marked in lower- and middle-income countries, owing to their inadequate resources for screening and managing CKD, ESRD, and other kidney related disorders at earlier stages. Thus, owing to lack of effective government policies, financing remains a major hurdle for patients opting for dialysis treatment in the developing countries.

Reimbursement for dialysis differs widely in terms of amount & duration between the countries. It does not necessarily cover real treatment costs, further discouraging patients and physicians for considering the policy usage. These reimbursement programs insure in-patient costs for dialysis, however the out-patient costs are not uniformly covered, thereby eliminating chronic peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis therapy from the ambit of reimbursements. Ultimately countries rely on expensive imported technology and private healthcare, as a result of which, most patients die within fewer months of CVD or ESRD diagnosis as they cannot afford the treatment. These concerning factors are anticipated to hamper the acceptance of dialysis treatments in developing countries of the world, thereby negatively affecting the market growth.

Global Dialysis Market Segmentation

The study categorizes the dialysis market based on type, product & services, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Hemodialysis Conventional Hemodialysis Short Daily Hemodialysis Nocturnal Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)



By Product and Services Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Equipment Dialysis Machines Water Treatment Systems Others Dialysis Equipment

Consumables Dialyzers Catheters Other Dialysis Consumables

Dialysis Drugs

Services

By End-Users Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

In-center Dialysis

Home Dialysis

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The Hemodialysis segment accounts for the largest market share, by type

On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In 2021, Hemodialysis was the major contributor to market growth, owing to the market’s maturity, and is a preferred approach among healthcare professionals and patients suffering from ESRD. Hemodialysis is categorized into conventional, daily, and nocturnal hemodialysis. The majority of patients opt for hemodialysis. However, peritoneal dialysis is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the efficient removal of toxic substances and the rise in demand for homecare among dialysis patients.

The hemodialysis segment is expected to grow, owing to an increase in the geriatric population and incidences of renal diseases, especially end-stage renal disease (ESRD) globally. Moreover, rise in incidences of diabetes and hypertension and a shortage of kidneys for transplantation is expected to propel the market growth further. Similarly, increased funding for improved dialysis products and services has positively impacted the segment growth.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global dialysis market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest CAGR in the global dialysis market during the study period. The Asia-Pacific dialysis market is studied across Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia Pacific region represents the lucrative opportunities for players operating in the dialysis market, attributable to its large population base along with several chronic & lifestyle diseases and rapid rise in prevalence of ESRDs.

After the Asia Pacific, Europe is the fastest-growing region in the dialysis market. In Europe, the population affected by chronic kidney diseases and ESRD disease prevalence is anticipated to grow at a notable rate, owing to change in demographic trend among European population as most of the population is becoming older. The number of kidney patients opting for dialysis is all set to increase, since the risk of losing normal renal function is greatest in elderly populace. For instance, as per data published by the Scottish Public Health Observatory, in 2020, the incidence rate of CKD (Stage 3-5) in the UK increased from 118 per million population (PMP) in 2016 to 121 PMP in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend in the years to come.

Key Market Players in the Global Dialysis Market

Prominent companies in the market are highly focused on developing and commercializing cost-effective and technologically efficient hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis to strengthen their market position. Hence, the global dialysis market has witnessed several developments over the past few years.

Major players in the global dialysis market are: