Honey Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Honey Industry Overview

The global honey market size was valued at USD 8.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Honey is an excellent source of numerous nutritional ingredients including vitamins, minerals, calcium, and antioxidants. High demand for nutritious food products is a prominent factor driving the market, as people are increasingly becoming more aware of the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle. The growing health concerns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic could be a game-changer for the honey sector. Due to its antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-fungal properties, the product is receiving appreciation and wider acceptance as an effective medicine to treat acute cough and throat infection observed in corona-infected patients.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Honey Market

Honey can be used in beverages, processed foods, jams, and jellies and is increasingly used as an ingredient in health and beauty products. The easy availability of a wide range of these products, coupled with the product’s ability to impart a desirable taste in food and beverage products, is aiding the market demand. Moreover, honey contains a number of medical characteristics, including the ability to boost metabolic activity, control blood pressure, lower the risk of diabetes, and even treat burn wounds. Thus, it is widely used in many applications apart from food and beverages, such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, which is also estimated to augment the market growth.

Product manufacturers are coming up with innovative launches to engage an increasing number of consumers. For instance, in July 2021, Dabur launched honey-infused syrups, a new line of syrups and spreads segment. The product has no added sugar and is a healthier version of the classic strawberry syrups and sugary chocolates available in the market. The rising health consciousness among consumers has motivated them to include natural sweeteners in their diets and reduce white sugar usage. The antioxidant and antibacterial properties of natural sweeteners have made them an ideal sweetener choice for consumers. Furthermore, the longer shelf-life of the product and high affordability are other prominent factors that positively impact market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Consumer F&B Industry Research Reports.

Kombucha Market – The global kombucha market size was valued at USD 2.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The global kombucha market size was valued at USD 2.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2022 to 2030. Vegan Snacks Market – The global vegan snacks market size was valued at USD 44.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Honey Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global honey market on the basis of processing, distribution channel, and region:

Honey Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Organic Conventional

Honey Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Convenience Stores Online Others

Honey Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Honey market include

Beeyond the Hive

Barkman Honey LLC

Dabur India Ltd.

Capilano Honey Ltd.

New Zealand Honey Co.

Streamland Biological Technology Ltd.

Oha Honey LP

Billy Bee Honey Products

Little Bee Impex

Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Honey Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter