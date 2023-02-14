Winni Celebrates 10 Years of Excellent Gifting Services and Growth

Bangalore, India, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Gifting giant Winni is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. In 2013 the founders set the base of the company with a vision to provide an excellent and effortless gifting platform. Over the course of the past decade, Winni’s vision has become a reality. The company has grown from a start-up to a global gifting leader.

Company Co-Founder Mr Chander Pal remarked, “As we celebrate our milestone anniversary this year, our hearts are filled with immense gratitude as well as the zest to keep our services at an exceptional level. We strive to make people celebrate every occasion and relation in the best possible manner”.

According to the company Co-Founder & CEO, Mr Sujeet Kumar Mishra, “This is an incredible success for our company. The organization has achieved this milestone through the hard work, passion, and dedication of our team, delivery partners, plus millions of customers who believed in our services”.

He further added, “Company has entered the quick commerce space promising cake delivery within 30 minutes across 22 cities and plans to scale up the services to 700 cities by the current financial year end”

Winni has succeeded to bag significant awards through the incredible journey as well. Co-founder and CTO Abhishek Sharma said, “Robust technology in terms, seamless online experience and 1 Million app downloads shows users have sheer trust in Winni”

10 Most Promising Retail Franchises Award 2021

Fortune Super 30 Companies in India

Emerging Retailer of the Year 2021- Food & Beverages

The Economic Times Promising Brand – 2022

E4m D2C Award

With 1 Billion monthly page views, 1 Million+ app installs, over 100K SKUs, 4000 partners, 250+ retail stores across India and serving gifts over 20 countries worldwide — Winni has proved its mettle and strives to expand its footprints to a larger base of customers across the country and beyond.

