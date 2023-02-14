Praxis elevates Women in Tech focus with leadership certificate programme

Kolkata, India, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Praxis Business School, a premiere academic institution focused on building digital leaders of the future, have elevated their Women in Tech focus by launching the second edition of their two month long certificate programme titled the Young Women’s Leadership Journey (YWLJ), in partnership with MILT New Revolution of India (MILT NRI) movement, under the MILT Leadership Training Foundation. MILT is a non-profit institution with members committed to running outstanding Charitable Projects as their commitment as individuals to live a life of Leadership in Action. MILT imbibes the principles to lead a richer and more purposeful life by making a difference.

A social initiative, the YWLJ isdesigned to help young women (aged 20-25 years) become leaders of tomorrow, as Praxis remains committed to breaking stereotypes both in the education and corporate fields.The first session of YWLJ edition 2.0 was conducted on December 10, 2022, by lead facilitator Ms Shahida Hussain, Corporate Trainer, POSH & DEI Consultant, Zayaan Consulting Group and Visiting Faculty at Praxis Business School, who shared her insights with Praxis PGDM women students.Focussed onstrengthening their understanding of the self,the programme helps the participants to build skills and behaviours that work best for them. The Programme concludes in January next year after a series of such workshops.

Commenting on the initiative, Prof. Charanpreet Singh, Founder Director, Praxis Business School Foundation, said, “India Inc. is a lot more dependent on its women leaders.The time has come to lay the foundation in educational institutes to encourage our girls to become better leaders for tomorrow. The YWLJ curriculum is draws from the rich experiences of the facilitators, who focus on the details of leading one’s self and identifying and developing more leadership traits in others. I am confident that this will make a world of difference going forward, to the careers of our women students.”

Ms. Shahida Husain opined “These workshops do not only sculpt leaders for tomorrow through strengthening leadership skills, leveraging power, diagnose situations, and master successful negotiation tactics that prioritize professional growth goals, but also understanding the women’s perspective in business, grapple with the impacts of gender on authority, business relationships, and effective leadership.’’

Praxis has been promoting women empowerment and has been part of the global Women in Tech movement for some years now. As part of the push, Praxis had already constituted a Women in Tech scholarship, enabling eligible women to avail their career-changing courses at a discounted fee. They have also collaborated with NGOs regularly to spread Digital Literacy amongst the girl child. This collaboration with MILT New Revolution of India on YWLJ is their latest step in that direction.

Programme Information

Learning objectives of theYWLJ programme: after the programme, the participants will be able to

Understand the dynamics of diversity at the workplace.

Embrace a growth mindset and self-improvement

Enhance their leadership abilities

Grow overcomingobstacles in personal and organisational spaces

Lead with a purpose in their workplace

The programme will cover the following topics:

Self leadership Habits and leadership Managing emotions to our advantage Art of Time optimisation Impactful communication Importance of negotiation skills for women leaders Power of collaboration and coalition at work Being finance-savvy Healthy me Happiness and leadership

About Praxis

The Praxis Business School is a premier post-graduate institute of management at Kolkata, with a second campus in Bengaluru. It was established in 2007 and offers a 2-year AICTE approved Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), a 9-month full-time Post Graduate Program in Data Science (PGPDS) and a 9-month online weekend-only Post Graduate Program in Data Engineering (PGPDE). Praxis is the first institution in India to introduce Business Analytics/Data Science as a subject in 2011.

The PGPDS program is presently ranked number one in the country by the Analytics India Magazine rankings for 2021 & 2022. The PGDM program is ranked 2nd in Kolkata and 4th in East India according to Times Annual B-School survey 2022.

The name Praxis symbolizes the philosophy of the institute. The root of Praxis is Greek, meaning ‘to do’, or the practice of an art, science or technical occupation. In other words, Praxis is ‘practice informed by theory and theory informed by direct practice’.

That is what Praxis Business School endeavours to bring to you – a program that combines the art and science of theoretical learning with the virtues of practical training. All this with an eye towards propelling India’s Digital Leadership as well as bridging the gender gap in Business, IT and Tech.

