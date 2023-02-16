Creative Diagnostics Introduces TCID50 Assay Service for Determining Viral Titers

New York, USA, 2023-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics recently introduced the TCID50 Assay Service suitable for drug sensitivity tests, infectious units quantification, the determination of virus doses, as well as virus release studies.

Plaque assays and TCID50 assays are useful methods for determining viral titers. TCID50 assays are generally used to determine infectious titers for any virus types that cause cytopathic effects (CPE, structural changes in host cells resulting from viral infection) within a reasonable time of 5 to 20 days in tissue culture, while cells in culture remain viable.

More specifically, TCID50 (50% Tissue Culture Infectious Dose) signifies the concentration at which 50% of the cells are infected after inoculating a dilution of virus fluid in a test tube or well plate. The TCID50 assay is used to quantify viral titers by determining the concentration at which 50% of infected cells exhibit cytopathic effects. Additionally, this method relies on morphological changes in cells when they are infected by viruses. It is performed to determine the infectious titer of any virus that can cause cytopathic effects in tissue culture and is carried out for 5 to 20 days in culture. Meanwhile, CPE occurs when infected viruses cause host cells to lyse or die without lysing due to their inability to reproduce. The size of CPE can indirectly reflect the virulence of viruses. It is important to note that not all viruses trigger CPE in tissue culture. Cell lines and viruses need to be aligned to view cytopathic effects.

Creative Diagnostics now provides TCID50 Assay Service with a high level of assay sensitivity and accuracy, which can be used to test drug sensitivity, quantify infectious units, determine the dose of virus, and study virus release. With experience serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research, and academic scientists, Creative Diagnostics can provide clients with the most sensitive and accurate TCID50 assay service.

Features:

1) It is affordable and easy to implement even when virus-specific antibodies are not available.

2) Very little information on the virus itself is required.

3) Small error margin in comparison with the plaque assay.

4) High sensitivity and accuracy.

Creative Diagnostics combines infection and analytical expertise to provide its clients with the strongest portfolio of antiviral and antibacterial in vitro testing services. In light of the growing need for novel antiviral and antibacterial compounds for the treatment of infectious diseases, Creative Diagnostics is leveraging its expertise to perform in vitro testing for compounds, thus, estimating their potential in vivo efficacy.

If you need more information regarding the TCID50 Assay services or have questions related to the in vitro antiviral testing, please visit Creative Diagnostics at https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com.

About Creative Diagnostics

Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from the need for high-security infrastructures, understanding of biosafety regulations, to increasing expertise in multiple virus systems.

