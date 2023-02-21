Park Avenue Orthodontics Offers Invisalign For Teen At Affordable Price

New York, NY, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Invisalign is a clear alternative to metal braces that uses a series of custom-made, nearly invisible aligners to gradually move your teeth. Because it is virtually undetectable, you can smile more during treatment as well as after. And since Invisalign® aligners are removable, you can eat and drink what you want while in treatment. Plus, brushing and flossing are no problem. They’re also more comfortable than metal braces and won’t irritate your gums or cheeks the way some other types of orthodontic treatments can.

Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen of Park Avenue Orthodontics is now offering Invisalign for teens at an affordable price. Invisalign is the clear way to straighten teeth without braces. As an Invisalign Preferred Provider, Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen has completed extensive training in the proper placement of Invisalign Teen aligners. This experience enables her to provide her patients with the best possible treatment and results. In addition to being affordable, Invisalign is also virtually invisible, so your teen can continue to smile with confidence while their teeth are being straightened. If you are considering orthodontic treatment for your teen, please contact the New York orthodontist today to schedule a consultation.

Park Avenue Orthodontics: Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen

102 E 81st St, New York, NY 10028, United States