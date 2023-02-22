Pacific Northwest Dental Offers Free Dental Screenings to Beaverton Community

Beaverton, Oregon, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — The “Smile for Beaverton” initiative aims to provide essential dental services to the community, especially to those who may not have access to regular dental checkups. This initiative is part of Pacific Northwest Dental’s commitment to promoting oral health in the Beaverton community.

“We are excited to launch the ‘Smile for Beaverton’ initiative and offer our services to those who may not have access to dental care,” said Dr. Dr. Bradley, lead dentist at Pacific Northwest Dental – Dentist Beaverton. “Our team is passionate about providing high-quality dental care, and we believe that everyone deserves access to essential oral health services.”

As part of the initiative, Pacific Northwest Dental will be offering dental implants to all Beaverton residents. These screenings will include an examination of the teeth and gums, an evaluation of any potential oral health problems, and recommendations for further treatment, if necessary.

“Our team will be providing comprehensive dental screenings to ensure that everyone in the Beaverton community has access to essential oral health services,” Dr. Bradley added.

The “Smile for Beaverton” initiative is part of Pacific Northwest Dental’s ongoing commitment to promoting oral health and well-being in the community. The practice has been providing dental services to the Beaverton community for over years and is committed to supporting the community in any way it can.

“We believe that oral health is an essential part of overall health and well-being, and we are committed to promoting this message in the Beaverton community,” said Dr. Bradley.

Pacific Northwest Dental – Dentist Beaverton is a full-service dental practice that offers a range of services, including dental implants,, cosmetic dentistry, and orthodontics. The practice is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and employs a team of highly trained dental professionals.

The “Smile for Beaverton” initiative is open to all Beaverton residents, and appointments can be made by calling Pacific Northwest Dental at (503) 664-9953. The initiative will be ongoing, and the practice hopes to provide essential dental services to as many people in the community as possible.

About Pacific Northwest Dental:

Pacific Northwest Dental is a leading dental practice in Beaverton, Oregon. The practice offers a range of services, including dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and orthodontics. The practice is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and employs a team of highly trained dental professionals. Pacific Northwest Dental is committed to promoting oral health and well-being in the Beaverton community and has been providing dental services to the community for over years.

For more information about Pacific Northwest Dental and the “Smile for Beaverton” initiative, visit their website at www.pacificnorthwestdental.com.

