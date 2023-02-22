Miles Education to bridge the shortage of Accountants in the United States (US)

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Miles Education, India’s fastest-growing higher Ed-tech company and a leading and trusted name in CPA (Certified Public Accountants) program space is eyeing the US market.

Miles Education is offering STEM programs (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) to students pursuing a career in accounting. The organization collaborated with several US universities integrating business analytics into Master’s in Accounting/Finance programs, making these offerings STEM-certified. Students pursuing the integrated program have the advantage of receiving a three-year work permit one typically reserved only for engineers.

Miles is offering CPA + Masters’ program to students in collaboration with established US universities such as Broad College of Business (Michigan State University), Lerner Business and Economics (University of Delaware), Weatherhead School of Management (Case Western Reserve University), LeBow College of Business (Drexel University), USF Muma College of Business (University of South Florida), Rutgers Business School Newark and New Brunswick, Driehaus College of Business (DePaul University), and Norm Brodsky College of Business (Rider University).

For Miles, the US market presents a significant business opportunity in the accounting and finance field. A large number of businesses and organizations in the country are struggling to fill accounting and finance positions owing to a lack of qualified candidates with expertise in accounting and finance. According to a study by Revelio Labs Inc., a provider of workplace data, the total number of open postings for US accounting and audit roles stood at 177,880 jobs as of November 2022 up from 141,340 vacant positions a year ago.

It is this widening gap that Miles is looking to close with its integrated programs. With its world-class educational program, it wants to give accounting students a foothold in India as well as a big market like the US which is witnessing growing demand for qualified candidates in accounting and finance. In addition to the US, students also have an opportunity to explore rewarding roles in India with the big four accounting firms — Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) planning to scale up hiring in India.

Mr. Varun Jain, CEO, of Miles Education, says, “Miles is committed to giving Indian students a path to building rewarding careers not just in India but overseas as well. The US market is struggling with an acute accountant shortage. The hiring challenges have multiplied for organizations post Covid-19 with a huge decline in the number of job seekers. Various studies show the US labour force shrinking since early 2020 with baby boomers retiring.” He adds, “All these developments have created significant demand for qualified candidates who have the requisite subject expertise to fill a growing number of accounting and finance positions going unfilled in a market as big as the US.”

Targeting the overseas market, Miles has created a dual-degree pathway wherein students can pursue an online PGDM (International Accounting & Finance) from a top AACSB-accredited B-School in India. These students can transfer credits from the Indian B-School to the US B-Schools (which are also AACSB-accredited).

The STEM program offering dual degrees to students has been structured to help students save money pursuing expensive higher education in the US. The tuition fee expenses are reduced by as much as 30% and more. Also, reduced timelines for earning a Master’s degree help students save significantly on living expenses in the US.

There are more advantages to pursuing the dual program. Reduced timelines and a leaner course load leave students with more time to network and build connections in the US. Students are also eligible for GMAT/GRE/IELTS waiver and have more time to prepare and pass their CPA exams (while they are in the US). Opting for Miles’ CPA + Masters’ program, even freshers can earn competitive remuneration and candidates with industry experience can command annual pay in 6 digits.

About Miles Education : Miles Education is one of India’s fastest-growing higher Ed-tech companies. Miles’ mission is to up-skill students and professionals to help them be future-ready and enable their career progression. Currently, Miles is by far the biggest F&A Ed-tech company in AsiaPAC. Miles offers industry-recognized certifications in finance & accounting, business analytics, branding & advertising, digital marketing, human resources, business leadership, AI & machine learning, data science, data engineering, and cybersecurity. To know more: https://mileseducation.com/ _________________________________________________________________

For editorial queries, reach out to Madhulina 8777787243/ madhulina@prhub.com Santosh@ 7892772953/ santosh@prhub.com