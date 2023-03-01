UCC Announces Strategic Partnership to Enhance Global Supply Chain Capabilities

Ladenburg, Germany, 2023-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — UCC INDU GmbH, a leading distributor of electronic components, announced today its impressive growth in sales and revenue for the year 2022.

The company reported a significant increase in sales compared to the previous year, with a revenue growth of 50%. This growth is a testament to UCC’s commitment to providing quality electronic components to their customers, along with exceptional customer service.

UCC INDU GmbH attributes its success to its strong relationships with manufacturers and suppliers, allowing them to provide a wide range of high-quality electronic components at competitive prices. In addition, the company has invested in its technology infrastructure, enabling them to provide a seamless ordering and delivery process to customers worldwide.

“We are thrilled with the growth we’ve experienced in 2022,” said Fei Chen, CEO of UCC INDU GmbH. “We believe our commitment to quality products and exceptional customer service has been instrumental in our success. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure our customers receive the best possible service and products.”

UCC has plans to continue its growth trajectory in 2023, with a focus on expanding its product offerings and exploring new markets.

For more information about UCC INDU GmbH, visit their website at https://uccindu.de, or contact them at sales@uccindu.com.

About UCC INDU GmbH

UCC INDU GmbH, an independent electronic components distributor located in Ladenburg, Germany. The company has a strong network of manufacturers and suppliers, enabling them to offer a wide range of electronic components at competitive prices. UCC is committed to providing the best possible experience to its customers, with a seamless ordering and delivery process.