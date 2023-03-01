Nucleic Acid-based Drugs Market will reach at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Mar-1— /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the global nucleic acid-based drugs market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Nucleic acid therapeutics, based on nucleic acids or closely related chemical compounds, are an emerging new class of therapeutics for treating unmet medical needs. They are capable of targeting a disease at the genetic level by preventing the expression of disease-causing proteins. Nucleic acid drugs are being developed as novel therapeutic modalities. They have great potential to treat human diseases such as cancers, viral infections, and genetic disorders due to unique characteristics that make it possible to approach undruggable targets using classical small molecule or protein/antibody-based biologics.

Nucleic acid drugs control the biological functions of cells, based on nucleotide sequence information. The functioning of these drugs is either based on their expression in cells or is mediated through the regulation of genes, specifically those having complementary sequences. Recently, non-coding RNAs such as microRNAs (miRNAs), which are not translated into proteins, have been shown to be involved in several biological processes. Nucleic acid drugs can also be used to target such molecules. As of June 2021, 15 drugs were approved. The first nucleic acid drug was an ASO type approved in 1998, which was followed by the SSO type in 2016 and siRNA drugs in 2018, and mRNA drugs in 2020.

This report contains the market size and forecasts of Nucleic Acid-based Drugs in the global market, including the following market information:

Global Nucleic Acid-based Drugs Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (US$ Millions)

Global top five Nucleic Acid-based Drugs companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Nucleic Acid-based Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nucleic Acid-based Drugs Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Nucleic Acid-based Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)

Anti-Sense And Anti-Gene

Short Inhibitory Sequences

Gene Transfer Therapy

Nucleoside Analogs

Ribozymes

Aptamers

Global Nucleic Acid-based Drugs Market, By Structure, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Nucleic Acid-based Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Structure, 2021 (%)

Single Stranded DNA/RNA

Double Stranded DNA

Single-Stranded DNA

Others

Global Nucleic Acid-based Drugs Market, By Target, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Nucleic Acid-based Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Target, 2021 (%)

Transcriptor Factor

TLR9-Receptor

Protein

Global Nucleic Acid-based Drugs Market, By End Users, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Nucleic Acid-based Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By End Users, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Nucleic Acid-based Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Nucleic Acid-based Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Competitor Analysis of the Global Nucleic Acid-based Drugs Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Nucleic Acid-based Drugs revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Nucleic Acid-based Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nucleic Acid-based Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

Wave Life Sciences

Imugene

Caperna

Phylogica

Protagonist Therapeutics

Benitec Biopharma

EGEN

BioMedica

Transgene

Nubad LLC

