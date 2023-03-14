Pursuit Technology named Most Innovative HR Technology Company 2022 by Innovation in Business

CANBERRA, Australia, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Pursuit Technology are proud to announce they have successfully won another award in the innovation space for their Acorn learning management system (LMS) product. Awarded by Innovation in Business, a magazine and newsletter striving to highlight businesses pushing the bar higher in the technology realm, the Technology Innovator Awards recognise those spearheading the ingenious ideas changing the way we see our world. As part of the awards, Pursuit Technology have been named the Most Innovative HR Technology Company 2022 – Australia.

“We have found an amazing selection of bright minds that are keeping us all strong as we continue to progress as humankind. Without businesses like these, we wouldn’t have the advanced solutions that we have today – across all industries. I want to congratulate our winners and wish them all the best for the future” said Laura O’Carroll (Awards Coordinator).

Pursuit Technology entered the award putting forward the new capability framework and mapping feature launched in 2022 for their Acorn LMS software. This feature is the first in the market to ensure companies with a capability-led strategy have a technology enabler in place to clearly build organisational capability linked to company strategy. The feature has expanded further since entering this award to include capability discovery.

“I’m proud of the efforts of the team, and the support of customers, to win another innovation award,” said Blake Proberts (CEO and Co-Founder). “Our focus is very much on helping learning leaders measure business ROI of learning, reduce learning to get more impact, link learning to performance, and build capability across multiple departments and use cases. But to do this, consistent innovation is key.”

The full list of winners can be found on the Innovation in Business website here.

Innovation in Business is run by AI Global Media, a firm committed to creating engaging B2B content that informs its readers and allows them to market their business to a global audience. Today, they have 14 unique brands, each of which serves a specific industry or region.

Pursuit Technology is a fast growing HR technology company. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to strategically enabling HR and L&D teams compared to traditional providers. Rather than focusing on analytics after learning experience, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company’s strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.